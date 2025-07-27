cold cases True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Captures Third Fugitive of the Season

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 2, 2024 @ 9:41 am

With the assistance of John and Callahan Walsh, law enforcement and armchair detectives,

fugitive Jacob Dean Smart has been arrested in Washington State by the Kalama Police Department.

Smart was recently identified on the season premiere episode of America’s Most Wanted, which aired Monday, January 22nd at 8/7c on FOX.

CAPTURED

WAS WANTED FOR BURGLARY

image003.jpg

