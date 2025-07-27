America’s Most Wanted’s New Season Leads to Another Capture

BREAKING NEWS:AMERICA’S MOST WANTED HELPS CAPTURE ANOTHER FUGITIVE!

SINCE ITS INCEPTION, THE SERIES HAS NOW HELPED CAPTURE1,193 FUGITIVES!

Thanks to America’s Most Wanted, led by John and Callahan Walsh, and its featured guests Deborah and Gregory Grimes and Detective Scot Krutz, and the collaborative efforts of the Sacramento Police Department with U.S. Marshal’s Service, homicide suspect Tahje Michael has been arrested in Fayetteville, NC.

In an America’s Most Wantedexclusive, law enforcement revealed Michael’s identity in an episode which aired Monday, January 29th at 8/7c on FOX.

CAPTURED

WAS WANTED FOR MURDER