Previews What to Watch The Masked Dancer Premieres Tomorrow On Fox Sammi Turano July 23, 2026 Originally posted on December 26, 2020 @ 6:04 pm https://youtu.be/iUy_gPWgwfw Share on FacebookPost on XFollow usSaveClick to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0] Related posts: The Masked Dancer: Late Breaking News! TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons Special to Air on Fox ICYMI: Fox Releases Call Me Kat Sneak Peek Soul of a Nation Sneak Peek See also What to Watch: Power Book III: Raising Kanan Finale