Actress Renee Victor Passes Away at 86

Sad news for the world of Hollywood tonight. Renee Victor, known for her roles on Weeds and Coco, has died. She was 86 years old.

According to her family, she had been suffering from lymphoma at the time of her death.

Her daughters Raquel and Margo released a statement to the media:

“Renee is perhaps best known as the voice of ‘Abuelita’ in Disney’s 2017 blockbuster Coco. Renee was loved by so many & had fans all over the world. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.”

In addition to the aforementioned roles, Renee also appeared in Matlock, ER, A Million Little Things, With Love and countless other projects throughout her decades long career.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.