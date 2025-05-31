Actress Valerie Mahaffey Passes Away at 71

Sad news for Hollywood this morning. Valerie Mahaffey, best known for playing Eve on Northern Exposure, has died. She was 71 years old.

Deadline was among the first to report the news.

Her husband Joseph Kell, released a statement to the media:

“I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed.“

Her daughter Alice also released a statement via social media:

“I don’t really have the words to say right now. Cancer sucks. I’ll look for you in all the fun moments of life. I know that’s where you’ll be.”

In addition to Northern Exposure, Valerie appeared in Wings, Desperate Housewives, Young Sheldon and many other projects during her decades long career.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.