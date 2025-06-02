Actor Jonathan Joss Passes Away at 59

Sad news for Hollywood this morning. Jonathan Joss, who is best known for playing the voice of John Redcorn on King of the Hill, has died. He was 59 years old.

According to TMZ, Jonathan was shot to death after a heated argument with a neighbor. The neighbor drove away after the shooting and is currently in custody.

It is unknown what caused the violent attack to occur.

In addition to King of the Hill, Jonathan also appeared on Parks and Recreation, The Magnificent Seven, Tulsa King and many other projects throughout his career.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.