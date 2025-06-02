John Brenkus Passes Away at 54

Sad news for the sports world this morning. John Brenkus, known for hosting Sports Science, has died. He was 54 years old.

According to TMZ, he had been suffering from depression at the time of this death.

His family released the following statement to the media:

“John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025,” read the statement. “His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help.”

In addition to Sports Science, John also worked on projects such as Crime 360, Brinx.TV and Base Productions, the latter of two he founded. He was also the author of The Perfection Point.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.