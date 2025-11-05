2020 CMT Music Awards Highlights

Carrie Underwood continues her reign as most awarded artist in CMT history winning “Video of The Year” and “Female Video of the Year” for the second consecutive year

Star-studded night brought Nashville’s one-of-a-kind energy with electrifying performances and must-see moments in and around Music City

NASHVILLE — (October 21) — Tonight, CMT revealed the winners of the “2020 CMT Music Awards” following an epic night for country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show.

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood took home the most awards of the evening, including the highly coveted “Video of The Year” and “Female Video of the Year” for the second consecutive year. Underwood continues her reign as the most awarded artist in CMT history, now with 22 career wins.

Additionally, it was a year of first for three artists, as Gabby Barrett scored her first win for “Breakthrough Video of the Year,” presented by past category winner Taylor Swift; Chris Young took home his first CMT trophy for “CMT Performance of the Year;” and Gwen Stefani took home a win for “Collaborative Video of the Year” alongside seven-time CMT Awards winner Blake Shelton.

“2020 CMT Music Awards” winners include:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion – “One Man Band”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young – “Drowning”

CMT EQUAL PLAY AWARD

Jennifer Nettles

QUARANTINE VIDEO OF THE YEAR (SOCIAL ONLY AWARD)

Granger Smith – “DON’T COUGH ON ME!”

The “2020 CMT Music Awards” aired Wednesday, October 21st at 8:00PM ET/7:00PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land with performances from Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen + Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini + Halsey, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs + Brooks & Dunn, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt and Shania Twain. Breakout stars Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning also made their debut on the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Hosted by Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland, the awards show celebrated music’s biggest stars and brought Nashville’s one-of-a-kind energy to music fans across the globe through epic outdoor performances in and around Music City.

The “2020 CMT Music Awards” premiered on CMT with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. iHeartMedia is the official radio partner of the Awards, with a live radio simulcast across 40+ iHeartCountry music radio stations.

Internationally, the “2020 CMT Music Awards” will air on CMT Australia on Sunday, October 25 at 6:30 PM local time.

“2020 CMT Music Awards” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson; the Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.

Official sponsors of the “2020 CMT Music Awards” are Kit Kat®, Little Caesars Delivery, PEDIGREE® and the Ram Trucks Brand.

