Abbott Elementary Renewed for Season 3 on ABC

On the heels of its three wins at last night’s Golden Globe® Awards ceremony, ABC has renewed hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary” from Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television for a third season. It was announced today by Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

“Abbott Elementary” delivers a 3.58 rating in Adults 18-49 after 35 days of viewing across platforms, growing 31% over its prior season and ranking as ABC’s No. 1 series this season. In addition, the sophomore ABC sitcom averages 9.1 million Total Viewers in its second season after 35 days of cross-platform viewing, marking an increase of 13% over last season.

New episodes air WEDNESDAYS (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST). In tonight’s episode, “Fight,” during a day of touchdowns and missed plays, the Abbott Elementary faculty find themselves learning lessons in teamwork. Two of Janine’s students aren’t getting along in class, leading her to seek advice from her colleagues on how to help repair their friendship. Meanwhile, Melissa and Ava plot to bring down Mr. Johnson in fantasy football.

Quinta Brunson created and stars as Janine Teagues, and she serves as executive producer of the series alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn. In addition to Brunson, the cast includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy® Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

