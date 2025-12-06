31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: TVGrapevine’s Woman of the Year

Today, on day six of my 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things, I am shifting gears a bit and honoring someone who is near and dear to my heart, a friend, a college classmate and part of my CNR sisterhood. Her name is Budy Jamilly Whitfield and she is an incredible role model, pillar in the community and someone who I admire immensely.

Budy is a hard worker and has done so many incredible, interesting things throughout her career that I wanted to find a special way to honor her. This is why she is TVGrapevine’s Woman of the Year.

Here is a special interview with the woman herself. Congratulations, Budy!

Tell me a bit about yourself.

I am a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, senior behavioral-health leader, and award-winning author dedicated to helping individuals heal from trauma, break generational patterns, and step into their fullest potential. Through my clinical work, leadership roles, and my Beauteous Mind and Beauteous Me platforms, I focus on elevating emotional wellness, especially within BIPOC communities.

How would you describe what you do in terms of your work?

I lead large-scale behavioral health and wellness initiatives, provide trauma-informed therapeutic services, and create accessible tools for healing and personal transformation.

My work blends clinical expertise, leadership development, emotional intelligence, and advocacy to support individuals, families, and communities.

What would you say was the biggest challenge of your job?

The biggest challenge is witnessing how deeply systems, trauma, and inequities impact people’s lives, especially communities of color. Balancing the heaviness of that reality while continuing to show up as a grounded, hopeful, and effective leader requires constant self-reflection and intentional care.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Seeing people reclaim their voice, their confidence, and their sense of self. Whether it’s a client finding relief, a staff member stepping into leadership, or someone using my workbook to transform their patterns, the reward is watching healing take root in ways that ripple across families and generations.

You have done some incredible things this year, including publishing a book. Please describe what you’ve done and what went into making them happen.

This year I released my healing workbook, Unchain Your Patterns, a project born from over 20 years of clinical experience, leadership lessons, and personal healing. It took discipline, vulnerability, and a deep commitment to creating something that could serve people beyond the therapy room.

I also led major mental-health initiatives, facilitated transformative workshops, and expanded my coaching and speaking platforms.

Everything I accomplished came from intentional planning, spiritual grounding, community support, and staying aligned with purpose.

What kinds of projects are you doing this coming year?

In the coming year, I’m expanding the Unchain Your Patterns brand through leadership trainings, emotional-intelligence-based coaching programs, and new tools for women navigating transitions and generational trauma.

I’m also looking forward to strengthening my relationship with God and building a sisterhood within ministry that supports women spiritually and emotionally.

Where do you see yourself in terms of your career in the future?

I see myself continuing to lead at the intersection of mental health, healing, and leadership.

I envision writing more books, expanding my national speaking platform, and creating large-scale programs that combine trauma-informed care, emotional intelligence, and community empowerment.

What else are you working on?

I’m developing additional workbooks and reflective tools, expanding my leadership-coaching curriculum, and collaborating with organizations to improve trauma-responsive practices.

I’m also building out new digital content that blends therapy-informed insights with real-life application.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

I love to laugh, crack jokes, and make people feel instantly at home. No matter what room I’m in, I create space for joy and connection.

What are you watching on TV these days?

When I actually slow down, I love a good drama, a quality docuseries, or something light that helps me unwind and laugh.

Anything else you want to share?

I’m grateful for this recognition and for every person who has trusted me with their story, supported my work, or found healing through my words. My mission is to continue showing that healing is possible, leadership can be compassionate, and purpose unfolds when we stay aligned with our calling.