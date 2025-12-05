31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Favorite Jewelry Line

Today is day four of 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things. Today, I chose a business near and dear to my heart. Yes, I am talking about Eklexic!

I have mentioned this jewelry line many times in the past and have featured myself wearing it on the red carpet, out to lunch and at other events. The reason why it is so important to me, you ask? It was founded by my dear friend Alexis Gordon Kelly, whom I have known for ::coughthirtyyearscough:: and I love her and her incredible talent.

This amazing line truly has something for everyone, whether you’re a woman on the go or one that just wants to make a bold statement. If you need something to take your look to the next level, Eklexic is for you!

wwe.eklexic.com