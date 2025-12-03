31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Favorite Throwback Podcast

It is day three of our 31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things and it is time to honor another thing I loved in 2025.

Today it is my favorite Throwback Podcast. Double Love is hosted by Anna Carey and Karyn Moy, the show recaps the great series that is Sweet Valley High. I grew up reading these books and it wonderful to be able to relive some of my favorite childhood memories.

These ladies have a funny, snarky way of recapping the books and each episode has me in stitches laughing….as I remember some of my favorite books and rediscover those I may have forgotten.

Thank you, ladies, for sharing in these special memories with your wonderful podcast!