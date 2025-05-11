Will Trent Recap for Why Hello Sheriff

-Will Trent’s season three penultimate episode opens with someone working in a lab…making sandwiches? The mystery person gives one to a homeless person, who I have a feeling will die since it is fairly obvious the sandwich was poisoned.

-Angie is in the hospital after getting beat up when Seth comes to check on her. She admits she fell off the wagon after her mother died and isn’t handling it well. Seth is sympathetic and tells her that she is pregnant.

-He tells her that he has feelings and will support any decision she decides to make.

-Faith (and Betty!) help Nico text the girl they like when Will comes in to tell them about his day. Amanda is also there and tells them about a double homicide. Will wants to go change beforehand, but Amanda tells him to go as he is because it won’t make a difference. Cue teasing.

-Michael goes to get his scan, not realizing he has to get bloodwork first. He is upset, but the receptionist doesn’t care and has him go get it done.

-Will and Faith meet Sheriff Caleb. A woman brings over banana bread, only to be questioned by Will. She claims not to know anything as he takes a piece of bread….which he drops.

-Will and Faith investigate and talk to the other Sheriff on the case. He thinks it is a revenge killing and gets mad that they are on the case with him. He tries to piece together what happened, saying Joanna was the target, but Will and Faith give their own theory on how Levi was the target and explain their own theory.

-GBI vs. Sheriffs! They argue, deal with an agitated cat and have a glass door break.

-Amanda yells at Will and Faith for botching things up. They then question a local bartender, who says Joanna and Levi were there for a hookup and that someone named Korda may be involved.

-Vince Korda and the Sheriff tell them about Vince’s son Beau who has been in and out of trouble with the law. He knows he is in Atlanta but doesn’t think he has connections to the victims. Will thinks he is lying, but the Sheriff says he is telling the truth.

-Michael and Angie investigate the gym locker, with Michael impressing the employee in charge. They find some sort of manifesto called Founders Front, thinking that the victim was a domestic terrorist.

-Meanwhile, the homeless dude is sick from the poisoned sandwich.

-Nico and Betty see Michael getting bloodwork, which doesn’t go well on a count of his noodly veins. He asks them to hold his place in line despite it being against the rules. However, the nurse lets it go.

-Angie finally tells Will about her mom dying. They have a nice talk about it and how Angie is confused about her feelings. He gives her words of wisdom as they head upstairs.

-The gang talk about Levi and a guy named Tobias, who is involved in the manifesto. They seem to be involved in a terrorist plot. Pete tells them that Beau was involved but wants to tell a very annoyed Amanda that he needs to speak with her privately.

-Michael and Will make up a romantic story as to why Pete and Amanda are privately meeting in the office.

-Michael gets a call from Nico, who tells him that his number is almost up. The homeless dude comes in and Nico talks to him and offers to help.

-Pete and Amanda tell Will that multiple people were injured at the scene of the crime. DNA was tested and it turns out that Sheriff Caleb is actually Will’s father….leaving Will in shock. Amanda says she will call Sheriff Caleb.

-Michael arrives too late to get his scan and yells at receptionist Gloria. He and Nico see Roy the homeless dude coughing, so they take him to the hospital with Betty in tow.

Sheriff Caleb goes to talk to Will. He wants to talk, but Will does not. They agree to focus on the case, but end up talking about home improvement issues.

-Seth helps Roy once they all arrive at the hospital and has Nico and Michael wash their hands in case Roy is contagious.

-Sheriff Caleb and Will talk about the case as they work on fixing the wall crack in the house. It turns out that Sheriff Caleb has no idea Will even existed, but Will isn’t sure he wants anything from him.

-Faith tells Will that they have a lead on Beau, so they both head to his house. The complex is on fire and Beau is tied up and unconscious. Will and Sheriff Caleb rescue him as Faith gets everyone else out, Sheriff Caleb tries to save him, but it is too late.

-Angie is sick due to her pregnancy and talks to her mom through the toilet….which Faith overhears. Faith offers her some crackers and support.

-Amanda gives Sheriff Caleb and says Vince is on his way. She offers him advice on how to tell him about Beau’s death and what to do with Will.

-Beau was drugged with heroin and it is believed that he was hired to kill Levi. He is also inferred to be a part of building explosives with the manifesto, but they need to figure out more information. Michael is on the case!

-Seth tells Michael that other people are suffering the same way Roy is and it is believed they were poisoned. Nico is with Roy, as is Betty.

-Vince is devastated about Beau’s death as Sheriff Caleb comforts him. Will comes in and says that Beau was killing Levi on Vince’s behalf and then botched things up, resulting in him killing Beau.

-Vince is happy Beau did something with his life when he was helping him.

-Roy is dying.

-Will tells Vince it is over, but he says it has just begun.

-The hospital is shut down via code black…

-Season finale next week!