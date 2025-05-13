Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin Heads to TV

Hosted by Emmy-winning conservationist Jeff Corwin, Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin: Expedition Florida has partnered with the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida to showcase the wildlife and conservation efforts focused on Florida’s Everglades as the region wrestles with environmental challenges.

Wildlife Nation, which has earned four Daytime Emmy® nominations and 11 Telly Awards, highlights spectacular wildlife across North America and the inspiring partners working together to preserve their natural environment.

For centuries, Mikasuki-speaking Native Americans have had a presence in the Everglades region, and in recent decades have been passionate advocates for its preservation. This season of Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin marks the first time the Tribe’s environmental efforts have received multi-episode national television exposure.

Wildlife Nation with Jeff Corwin premieres May 17th and airs Saturdays on ABC television stations (check local listings).