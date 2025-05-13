Delphi to Hit Prime Video

Prime Video Orders Series Delphi From Creed Universe, Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society to Executive Produce Marco Ramírez will serve as showrunner for the live-action series set within the Creed Franchise’s Delphi Gym

● Prime Video announced it has ordered Delphi to series.

● Marco Ramirez will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

● Delphi is the first live-action series extension of the Creed Universe, focused on young boxers at the Delphi gym.

● Delphi will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

● The series is executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and Liz Raposo via their Outlier Society production company, alongside Winkler Films’ Irwin Winkler, David Winkler, and Charles Winkler.

● Outlier Society is repped by M88, WME, 2PM Sharp, and attorney Greg Slewett.

About Prime Video:

