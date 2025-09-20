What to Watch: Dexter Original Sin
Dexter: Original Sin debuts new episodes on streaming/on demand on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on Fridays (see dates below), before making their on-air debut on Sunday nights at 10pm ET/PT:
- Friday, Dec 13 – Episode 101, “And in the beginning…”
- Friday, Dec 20 – Episodes 102 and 103 (2-episode drop)
- 102 – “Kid in a Candy Store”
- 103 – “Miami Vice”
- Friday, Dec 27 – Episode 104, “Fender Bender”
- Friday, Jan 3 – Episode 105, “F is for Fuck-Up”
- Friday, Jan 10 – Episode 106, “The Joy of Killing”
- Friday, Jan 17 – hiatus
- Friday, Jan 24 – Episode 107, “The Big Bad Body Problem”
- Friday, Jan 31 – Episode 108, “Business and Pleasure”
- Friday, Feb 7 – Episode 109, “Blood Drive”
- Friday, Feb 14 – Episode 110, “Code Blues”(season finale)
