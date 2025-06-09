VC Andrews’ Dawn: Meet Brec Bassinger



How would you describe your character in VC Andrews’ Dawn?

I would describe my character in VC Andrews Dawn as strong. She deals with so many different life obstacles and she continues to persevere, very rarely backing down. In a few moments, you get to see her humor and sass come out -that side of Dawn is by far my favorite.

Did you read the book prior to filming to get an idea of who your character is?

I did not read the book prior to filming. I was cast within a week of starting filming – I was just trying to study all four scripts before getting started!

How did you prepare for the role?

It was such a whirlwind. I had to rely on what I have learned in the past to help lead and guide me through this filming.

What were some of your favorite memories from filming?

Filming these movies was one of the most fun experiences I have ever had on a set – and I am not just saying that. I instantly bonded with a few of my cast mates who I still talk to daily! There is a big birthday party scene and almost the entire cast was there those days, and it was so fun getting to hang out. I also LOVED the clothes. From the very first fitting, it was a blast to explore these different period’s fashion.

What was the biggest challenge of filming?

The biggest challenge of filming for me was the pace. There were a lot of high stakes, emotional scenes and at the end of the day I sometimes felt I had run a marathon. That was one of the most rewarding parts though.

What was it like working with such a wonderful cast of people?

Fun. Too fun. I remember one scene in particular I had the giggles HORRIBLY. They ended up having to cut and restart the scene because I just couldn’t stop laughing.

Without giving too much away, what is one scene or moment you look forward to people seeing?

There is a very big twist at the end of the second movie… I am excited for people to see that.

What’s next for you?

Acting wise I have a couple of movies in post-production waiting for release dates and should be heading to Utah next month to film something new.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

Aside from acting, I do real estate development.

What are you watching these days?

I just binged the new season of Black Mirror – SO GOOD. So dark and twisted…

Anything else you want to share?

You can keep up with me on Instagram @brecbassinger and snapchat @brecbass