Topic Available on Apple TV

NEW YORK, NY – July 16, 2020 – Topic, the streaming service from First Look Media, announced today that the service is now available to customers in the United States and Canada through Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Beginning today, customers can sign up for a seven-day free trial and subscribe directly to Topic on the Apple TV app for $5.99 USD / $5.99 CAD per month.

Topic launched in November 2019 and is focused on intensely curated content from creators who have passionate points of view. The service caters to a specialized, niche audience who are engaged and curious, and who seek smart, provocative, and meaningful entertainment and human-centered storytelling. Topic features North American premieres and programming from around the world, complemented by a diverse slate of originals including scripted comedies and dramas, talk shows, documentaries, features, and more. Topic is currently available on The Roku Channel as part of premium subscriptions, having launched there in mid-June, and is also available on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Subscribers to Topic through Apple TV channels can watch online or enjoy offline downloads of their favorite shows on the Apple TV app. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

“We’re extremely pleased to expand Topic’s distribution footprint through Apple TV channels. The Apple TV app is an innovative platform that meets the needs of today’s media consumer while providing emerging brands like ours the ability to build brand awareness and provide a receptive audience with an easy way to access our service,” said Ryan Chanatry, General Manager at Topic.

Topic will soon be showcasing the North American premieres of the docu-series “Through Greenland,” starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones); “1993,” the next chapter in the critically acclaimed Berlusconi Rising saga; “Made In Italy,” a drama set in the world of the 1970s Italian fashion industry; and “One Story Up,” a collection of shorts selected and curated by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams, amongst many others.

The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and movies into one app and is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. The Apple TV app also features Apple TV+, Apple’s new video subscription service offering original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers, as well as other Apple TV channels, personalized and curated recommendations, and movies and TV shows to buy or rent.

Topic is also available to US and Canadian audiences on topic.com, The Roku Channel (part of premium subscriptions), Amazon Prime Video Channels, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV & iOS, and Android.

