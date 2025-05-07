Bravo Announces New Shows

Network Adds Rhode Island to Its Successful “The Real Housewives” Franchise and Reimagines the Popular “Ladies of London,” “The Valley” and “Wife Swap” Docuseries

Bravo Remains a Top 5 Cable Entertainment Brand for the Sixth Year in a Row and Delivers Double Digit Growth on Peacock

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — May 7, 2025 – Expanding its burgeoning and highly successful unscripted slate and adding to its already winning franchises, Bravo is ordering four new series for the upcoming year — “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” “Ladies of London,” “The Valley: Persian Style” (wt) and “Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.”

Bravo continues to drive the cultural conversation and once again ranks as a top 5 cable entertainment brand with 7 of the top 10 reality shows on cable and is #1 in key female demos for the second year in a row. Bravo also continues to be a premiere cultural and lifestyle destination and is home to the most engaged fanbase on cable.

All Bravo series are available to stream next day on Peacock, with overall double digit growth on the platform driving several recent Bravo originals to deliver their most-watched seasons ever including “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” (S5), “Southern Hospitality” (S3), “The Real Housewives of Miami” (S6) and “Summer House” (S9, based on pacing to date).

NEW SERIES

“The Real Housewives of Rhode Island”

Set against the shores of the Ocean State, “The Real Housewives” franchise expands into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations. With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past … or each other.

“The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” is produced by Evolution Media. Lucilla D’Agostino, Joseph Ferraro and Jen McClure-Metz executive produce. Andy Cohen is also an executive producer.

“Ladies of London”

“Ladies of London” is back with a new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats and glamorous international socialites. As tradition clashes with the fast-paced globalized world, these power players redefine what it means to be a woman of status in one of the most iconic cities in the world. Here connections are currency and the crown isn’t the only thing up for grabs.

“Ladies of London” is produced by BBC Studios. Ryan O’Dowd, Krystal Whitney, Craig Turner and Barrie Bernstein executive produce.

“The Valley: Persian Style” (wt)

Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid share an unbreakable bond — one built on years of friendship, fiery clashes and the kind of history that never fades. They also share a deep connection to their Persian culture, something that runs just as strong in the group of friends they now call family. As they take on the next stage of life in the Valley, their world is bigger, their circle is bolder and their challenges are more real than ever. As we’ll see, their next chapter in life isn’t quieter, it’s just more complicated.

“The Valley: Persian Style (wt)” is produced by 32 Flavors. Alex Baskin, Jenn Levy, Brian McCarthy, Jeff Festa, Joe Kingsley, Ian Gelfand and Lauren Simms executive produce.

“Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition”

When a “Real Housewife” takes off her stilettos and steps into a real housewife’s shoes, all bets are off as two of entertainment’s most iconic franchises are mashed up leading to laugh-out-loud moments, personal epiphanies and an opportunity to see if the grass is truly greener.

“Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition” is produced by Truly Original. Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Jennifer Lane and Rebecca Hertz executive produce.

RETURNING SERIES

Bravo has ordered season renewals of many of their beloved docuseries, including “Below Deck Med” (s10), “Below Deck Down Under” (s4), “Married to Medicine” (s12), “Southern Charm” (s11), “Southern Hospitality” (s4), “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (s15), “The Real Housewives of Orange County” (s19), “The Real Housewives of Potomac” (s10) and “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” (s6).

This is in addition to the previous announced premieres for “Below Deck” ( Monday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT ), “Next Gen NYC” ( Tuesday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ), “The Real Housewives of Miami” (Wednesday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ), “Kings Court” ( Sunday, July 13 at 9 p.m. ) and “Las Culturistas Awards Show” ( Tuesday, Aug 5 from 9-11 p.m. ). The network previously confirmed “Vanderpump Rules” will return for season 12 with a new cast of SUR-vers working at Lisa Vanderpump’s iconic restaurant and that “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” will move from Peacock to Bravo for season 2.

The network’s slate that’s currently airing includes “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” ( Sundays at 8 p.m. ), “Bravo’s Love Hotel” ( Sundays at 9 p.m. ), “Below Deck Down Under” (Mondays at 8 p.m.), “The Valley” ( Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ), “Summer House” ( Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ), “Top Chef” ( Thursdays at 9 p.m. ) and “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” ( Sundays – Thursdays ).