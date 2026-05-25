The Simpsons Christmas Trailer Revealed

Burbank, Calif. (December 11, 2024) – Today, Disney+ revealed the trailer for “The Simpsons” all-new holiday special “O C’mon All Ye Faithful,” premiering December 17exclusively on Disney+. Derren Brown guest stars in the holiday special, which also features musical performances from Patti LaBelle and Pentatonix. The Christmas-themed double episode is launching timed to the 35th anniversary of “The Simpsons” original Christmas special which aired on December 17, 1989. The trailer for the upcoming Disney+ exclusive special is available here: https://youtu.be/RCnqEOJ_afg

Famed British mentalist, Derren Brown, comes to Springfield and uses psychological tricks and showmanship to raise the town’s Christmas spirit. When Homer gets hypnotized and mistakenly believes he is Santa Claus, it sets off a cheery chain-reaction and causes everyone to question what they believe and to explore the meaning of “miracle.” Featuring musical performances by Patti LaBelle and Pentatonix, this special double episode marks the 35th anniversary of the original Christmas special from “The Simpsons” (“Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire”) and airs exclusively on Disney+ starting December 17th.

In addition to 35 seasons of “The Simpsons,” Disney+ is also home to “The Simpsons Movie” and more than 10 shorts featuring the Simpsons family. All these and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on the streaming service: https://www.disneyplus.com/franchise/the-simpsons

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