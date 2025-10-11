The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for Petty Little Liars

The fight continues on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo. It is Lisa Barlow vs. Everyone. She attacks Bronwyn, Angie, Whitney (who stormed out) and continues to antagonize and insult their businesses, work and everything they do.

Angie tells Lisa she has French fries, while she herself has franchises.

Angie and Lisa fight over Fresh Wolf with Heather saying that neither one of them are being fair at this point. Does anyone even remember Fresh Wolf? I forgot it even existed.

Lisa is now in tears, which leads to her and Angie….making up? HEADDESK.

Lisa also loves Heather and doesn’t like Bronwyn, but can acknowledge some good things in her, while Bronwyn just wanted Lisa to stop hurting her so they can move forward.

Now Lisa is giving a toast and says she loves everyone. HEADDESK. AGAIN!

Meredith is working on her store which leads to Seth having some girl on his shoulders.

Mary says Lisa’s tequila tastes like hospital…..I think I love this woman.

Whitney is working on her life and getting back on course, complete with a pole in her house.

Bronwyn and Lisa meet up at Lisa’s Vida Tequila lounge….with Bronwyn channeling Claudia Kishi and Lisa in her PJS. They clear the air on the whole debacle from last season with Gwen and her father’s family and seem to come to an understanding. Bronwyn also makes it clear that husbands and kids are off limits and Lisa agrees.

Bronwyn also talks about her relationship with her mom and how it’s changed since she moved into the house.

Mary is working on her church again and has a heart to heart with one of her husband about how her mom wanted the power of the church after Mary’s grandma died. They also talk about how things changed even more after her mom died.

Angie is getting her cosmetology license back and gives Heather a perm. As she works, she talks about how Lisa’s assistant came to take back the Fresh Wolf products and how Lisa sent her money for it….with a condescending message. Angie sent a snarky message back, leading to a texting war.

Heather, I know you want Angie to know her reactions may not have been right, but do you REALLY want to piss off the woman doing your hair?

Britani and Whitney go plant shopping to try and clear the air. Whitney also calls Britani out for putting Jared before her daughter. Britani doesn’t seem to want to listen.

Gwen and her boyfriend go out while Bronwyn and her mom talk about the fact that the couple is having sex. Muzzy doesn’t like how Bronwyn is parenting Gwen. It causes an argument about how Muzzy wishes she would have been stricter with her, thinking that it would have prevented her from getting pregnant. Bronwyn calls Muzzy out for all the ways she hurt her throughout her pregnancy and life.

Muzzy says that if not for her, Gwen would have gone into foster care and wishes Bronwyn would have put her up for adoption. She is so freaking NASTY to Bronwyn and it is so gross.

Angie and Meredith catch up over lunch, which is code for talking shit about Lisa.

More next week, stay tuned!