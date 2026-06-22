Hell's Kitchen Recap for 1/30/2025
Recaps

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/30/2025

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on January 30, 2025 @ 9:07 pm

Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/30/2025

-The final three must design a menu for their final challenge. This will determine who will get into the final two. Chef James, Chef Michelle and Chef Kesha will be helping them as sous chefs.

-Kyle will be with Chef James, Egypt will be with Chef Kesha and Hannah is with Chef Michelle.

-Everyone gets to work on the menus and plan what to serve.

-Hannah is surprised by her mom and boyfriend, who bring her coffee and donuts. She happily introduces him to Kyle, who gets a visit from his mom and aunt.

-Egypt meets their families and then meets his mom and brother.

-I love how the families brought everyone coffee and donuts. Now I want coffee and donuts.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay surprises everyone with a special brunch he prepared. He then joins them and meets the families.

-After everyone is dressed to the nines, the final three meet the Hell’s Kitchen staff and get an exclusive tour.

-They have another meal with Chef Gordon Ramsay, who gives them some words of wisdom and a walk down memory lane for each of them.

-Time for the final challenge to begin!

-Everyone begins to cook. Kyle reflects back on his childhood dream of wanting to be a chef and is thrilled it is coming true.

-The audience cheers the top three on as their appetizers are cooking. Before long, time is up and it is time for the food to be judged.

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-The salad course is tasted by Chef Sherry Pocknett. Hannah’s carrot dish gets a 9, Kyle’s tuna salad  dish gets a 10 and Egypt’s Caesar salad gets a 9.

-Chef David Shim tastes the appetizers. Egypt’s wing dish gets a 9, Kyle pork belly gets a 10 and Hannah’s octopus gets a 10.

-Chef Stephanie Izard judges the next course. Hannah’s black bass gets an 8, Egypt’s swordfish chop gets a 10 and Kyle’s fish dish gets a 9.

-Chef Douglas Williams judges the chicken dishes. Egypt gets an 8, Hannah gets a 9 and Kyle gets a 10.

-Chef Jason Guyot judges the beef dishes. Kyle’s dish gets a 9, sending him to the finale. Egypt gets a 9 and Hannah gets a 10, sending her to the finale and Egypt home.

-Chef Gordon Ramsay tells Egypt he is proud of him.

-Kyle chooses Brandon for his team, along with Joe, Whit and Lulu.

-Hannah chooses Egypt, Brittany, Amanda and Ann Marie.

-Finale next week, stay tuned!

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