The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/19/2023
Originally posted on September 28, 2024 @ 5:02 pm
-I won’t repeat rumors, I will repeat facts…..so you’re still talking smack about someone?
-I am actually very interested in Wendy’s show, but the way she is presenting it comes across as condescending.
-I cannot believe Grace is going to college! It seems like yesterday (or last season) she was so little.
-I love how sweet Gizelle and Grace are together, they have such a beautiful relationship.
-Wendy’s Communion picture is adorable.
-This white dress debate mixed with the talk about kids being married is a bit creepy.
-Is there really practice for First Communion? I honestly don’t remember anything like that. All I remember was wearing my mom’s dress and having my hair in some sort of 80s style because my dad’s cousin wife wore her hair like that for her wedding and I wanted to be just like her. There was also a party afterward where I kept getting my picture taken.
-It is so sad that Mia’s son is being bullied and being called the word synonymous to slow that begins with R. (at least that is what she alluded to….so sick!)
-Candiace! She always brings the snarkiness to the table and I am here for it!
-Can’t these women go to an event and….not talk to each other? They should put their differences aside for Wendy’s sons’ day and STFU!
-Ashley looks like she is cosplaying Princess Leia slave girl in that confessional outfit.
-I never knew yellow was the color to wear for Communion parties….I know red was for Confirmation back in the day, but I never knew about the yellow.
-Candiace snarking about the cleavage showing at the Communion made me laugh more than it should have….the napkins just sent me….
-Again….why bring up drama at an event for a CHILD?
-Nneka and Wendy seem like they met casually….so I don’t understand why there were glares or aggression.
-This drama between Nneka and Wendy and the praying for/against each other is so confusing.
-Voodoo? WTF is happening right now?
-These last five minutes left me so confused….honestly, can someone explain what they were talking about with the shrine and voodoo?
-More next week, stay tuned.