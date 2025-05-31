The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 1/8/2023
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on January 8, 2023 @ 9:05 pm

  • I love how Ray actually seems interested in Karen’s life and the plans she makes.
  • Karen’s purple confessional outfit looks like the love child of Jane Jetson and a fairy princess….in an adult film.
  • I hope Gizelle is okay after her surgery.
  • Gizelle, it is okay to take a break after serious surgery like that.
  • Robyn is so cute talking to her sons about the wedding……and her son is even cuter with his reactions about wearing a suit and not even realizing there is a wedding.
  • G wanting to wait in the parking lot and not even bring cupcakes to Jeremiah’s class makes me so sad.
  • As much as I would love a birthday vacation with my girls, I would much rather be with my babies—if I had kids, that is…but to each their own.
  • Are these women already pissed off at each other? You are on vacation for your friend’s birthday! Let the mouse GO!
  • I love my girlfriends with all my heart, but I would be so creeped out if any of them got me a vibrator. That is something I would buy on my own, in private.
  • This episode is boring AF. It is so obvious it is a filler episode.
  • Annddddddd……..now everyone is fighting…..and now Mia is fighting with her friend of over 20 years? WTF is happening right now?
  • So now the shaman is going to help them solve their problems?
  • I am so confused by this episode…..fighting, shamans, vibrators…..WTF is even happening?
  • Robyn….maybe you shouldn’t get married and just be in a committed relationship?
  • ‘The veil was like…bye, bitch, you ain’t getting married!’ I laughed so hard I scared my cat!
  • When I am at dinner, I am NOT talking about looking at my hoo-ha in the mirror. Pregnancy, yes, a hoo-ha viewing party, no. (and in 15 years as a journalist, I NEVER thought this would be a sentence I would write….and get paid to write to boot!)
  • Poor Ashley is having her birthday dinner ruined because Charisse and Karen are fighting. I am so confused about how Karen’s mom fits in? And who Charisse slept with (allegedly) that upset Karen?
  • More next week….stay tuned!
