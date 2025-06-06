The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/28/2023
Originally posted on May 30, 2023 @ 12:15 pm
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 3/28/2023
-I live in a college town and am almost positive I saw less hungover people on St. Patrick’s Day weekend than I see on the show right now.
-Jennifer’s shore house is gorgeous!
-I completely understand Danielle being pissed off about Jackie talking about her falling out with her brother…..it was none of her business and she had NO right to say anything.
-I think I’ve seen less trash talk in middle school than I am seeing on the show as of late.
-I am so sick and tired of hearing Joey and Melissa’s bitching and complaining about Luis, Teresa, and the whole Giudice/Ruelas debacle. We get it, they hurt you.
-Dolores looks so much better with the darker hair. It really makes her eyes pop.
-I am like Dolores. If you’re in my life, no matter what, even if we fall out or lose touch, a part of me will always care.
-I keep zoning out because this fight could not be less interesting.
-So Rachel and Danielle now are enemies because Rachel allegedly threw her under the bus.
-OMG….Melissa’s family is not entitled to a wedding invitation. ENOUGH!!!! If Teresa isn’t close to them and they don’t really communicate, why should she invite them?
-Why do these people feel the need to be involved in everyone’s family business?
-Luis wears Teresa’s dad’s pajamas? WTF?
-More next week, stay tuned.