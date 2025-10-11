The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 1/28/2025

-Kyle feeling like an empty nester is kind of heartbreaking.

-I have a feeling Portia and her sisters are either meeting a new girlfriend of Mauricio’s or want sister time. Kyle inviting herself is kind of weird.

-Kyle calls Erika, who seems to not want to take sides. This isn’t making Kyle happy and her mood is even worse when a bird falls into her house.

-Boz and Dorit being each other’s ride or die was so not on my bingo card.

-Boz seems to really like and respect Dorit, but is fair when it comes to judging Kyle.

-I forgot Dorit told Kyle about her previous problems with PK. I am beginning to understand where Dorit is coming from.

-Boz is a great listener and good at getting Dorit to see things in a different light.

-Not for nothing, but if I sat down to lunch with someone and they had the kind of attitude Kyle had, I would leave.

-While Garcelle probably shouldn’t have brought up the text, I see why she did because she assumed people already knew?

-All the ladies are at this dinner and Kyle apologizes for her tantrum.

-Erika cutting Kyle some slack and understanding she is not her best right now is the most mature thing I have seen on this show in a long time.

-I understand why Kyle walked away (or ran, more specifically) from the situation, but she admittedly did it in a very poor way. The women can at least let this go for now. I am not exactly the biggest fan of Erika’s, but she is the only one making sense right now.

-It is so cute to see Garcelle excited about the party, but I bet my next paycheck that it is going to end in some sort of disaster.

-Boz is right, Kyle should apologize for her tantrum at the spa party. She wasn’t at the dinner, so she should have gotten one at Garcelle’s party.

-How did Dorit expect to post something on social media and not have her kids find out about it? They are in school, they have friends, it is inevitable that they were going to find out.

-Sutton, I love you, but it was really rude to interrupt Dorit while she was talking about her son finding out about the divorce.

-I am so proud of Garcelle for building her dream home all on her own. That is a boss bitch move. Love her!

-Why is Dorit complaining about the loungewear Garcelle got them? Just take one for the team and wear it.

-Jennifer getting Garcelle a Dolce and Gabbana toaster is so on brand for her.

-I never thought I’d see Dorit squeeze lemons in her Belvedere and soda by herself. She usually orders it already squeezed in.

-I am so proud of Kyle for sticking to her sobriety.

-It is unfair to make someone choose sides when a relationship breaks up. Yes, you can tell your side of the story, but you can’t dictate who can be friends with whom.

-Kyle chooses Dorit and they are friends again….at least for the next ten minutes.

-I am tired of the drama too, Erika!

-Oh, Garcelle….these games are never a good idea.

-Dorit saying Erika has never been in love was a bit rude. Erika made it into a sex joke, but she seemed every upset about it.

-Boz loves love and is very guarded, which is so relatable.

-Jennifer loves her current man but also considers her ex-husband a great love of her life.

-The wishing lanterns are a great idea, but it is way too windy to execute it.

-A party with no fight….it’s a Real Housewives miracle.

-More next week, stay tuned!