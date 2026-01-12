The Real Housewives of Atlanta Snark and Highlights for 7/9/2023

-We found out earlier this week that Sanya is pregnant! Congratulations to her!

-Sheree getting acupuncture for her fibroid problems is an interesting idea. I am not sure I would do the same, but I understand her reasoning.

-Marlo is so cute prepping for date number two with Scotley. I hope this relationship works out for her.

-Okay, how do we think Sanya and Kenya’s potential friendship will work? Frenemies? Besties? Somewhere in between?

-Kenya wanting to include her daughter in her commercial is so sweet.

-Roi’s friend Kenya showing up as a surprise is nothing short of sweet.

-Drew is really determined to have her career take off and I am so proud of her accomplishments.

-Drew and Allison have such a sweet, loving relationship….despite their ups and downs, they are there for each other when it matters.

-Girls trip to Portugal! We all know this is going to end in disaster, but might be interesting with Kim back!

-Kim talking about her marriage, which recently ended in divorce, only for them to end up back together is weird knowing this was all filmed before all that happened.

-Yes, this trip is going to be a disaster. There is already a ton of trash talk and drama happening and they haven’t even left the country.

-MommiNation sounds like an amazing organization and I want to learn more about it.

-It is kind of rude to show up almost an hour and a half late to an event, especially if you know it is important to your friend.

-Sheree got the OG Mommy Award…presented by her son. It was the sweetest thing I have ever seen.

-Comparing Kenya to the ruby slippers on Wizard of Oz completely sent me….

-It is making me so happy to see MommiNation get all these donations.

-MommiNation got $78,000!

-More next week, stay tuned!