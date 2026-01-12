The Real Housewives of Atlanta Snark and Highlights for 7/9/2023
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Snark and Highlights for 7/9/2023
-We found out earlier this week that Sanya is pregnant! Congratulations to her!
-Sheree getting acupuncture for her fibroid problems is an interesting idea. I am not sure I would do the same, but I understand her reasoning.
-Marlo is so cute prepping for date number two with Scotley. I hope this relationship works out for her.
-Okay, how do we think Sanya and Kenya’s potential friendship will work? Frenemies? Besties? Somewhere in between?
-Kenya wanting to include her daughter in her commercial is so sweet.
-Roi’s friend Kenya showing up as a surprise is nothing short of sweet.
-Drew is really determined to have her career take off and I am so proud of her accomplishments.
-Drew and Allison have such a sweet, loving relationship….despite their ups and downs, they are there for each other when it matters.
-Girls trip to Portugal! We all know this is going to end in disaster, but might be interesting with Kim back!
-Kim talking about her marriage, which recently ended in divorce, only for them to end up back together is weird knowing this was all filmed before all that happened.
-Yes, this trip is going to be a disaster. There is already a ton of trash talk and drama happening and they haven’t even left the country.
-MommiNation sounds like an amazing organization and I want to learn more about it.
-It is kind of rude to show up almost an hour and a half late to an event, especially if you know it is important to your friend.
-Sheree got the OG Mommy Award…presented by her son. It was the sweetest thing I have ever seen.
-Comparing Kenya to the ruby slippers on Wizard of Oz completely sent me….
-It is making me so happy to see MommiNation get all these donations.
-MommiNation got $78,000!
-More next week, stay tuned!