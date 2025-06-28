America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/29/2023

This week’s America’s Got Talent features eleven more acts who vie for the chance of making it to the finals. Terry Crews hosts, while Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

1: Chioma & the Atlanta Drum Academy— Drumline:Terry Crews Golden Buzzer: This act has something so unique to them. We have seen drumline acts before, but they take the art to a whole new level. Tonight is no exception….there is a lot of emotion, drumming and action, with the judges joning in and sharing their excitement on the whole thing.

Three G–Hand Balancers: One of the people in this act is still recovering from the injury she got during the audition. However, there is no way to tell because the act is so flawless….how the did it, I have no idea but there are so many tricks and moves that keep my jaw on the floor from start to finish.

The judges love it as well.

Erica Coffelt–Dancer:She is a fantastic dancer, but her enthusiasm is what sells the performance. I’ve seen her on TikTok and loved her so seeing her on here is a treat in itself.

The judges think she is fun and love how she is growing as a performer.

Alfir Andrew–Singer: He does a cover of One Direction’s You and I and makes it into his own….WOW. It is such a beautiful song….wow…

The judges love him and think he deserves to go to the finals.

Ahern Belisle–Comedian: He uses text to voice to do his act because he is mute. It is interesting to see how he does it…..but his humor is really what sells everything.

The judges adore him and how he seems to be so happy.

Dani Kerr–Singer:She once again sings one of her own songs, making this performance even more special. She plays the guitar and has a band, giving it something extra.

The judges love how she stays true to herself, but Simon thinks it was boring.

Ryland–Magician: The act is a bit hard to follow, but I love how he involved his dad. He involves the audience and cards…..all of which allow him to share a special memory with his dad.

The judges compare him to Harry Potter and think he did an incredible job.

Andrew Stanton–Sword Swallower:I have to watch between my fingers because it is such a scary act, but from what I can see, it is amazing…swords, power drills….how can this happen without him getting hurt?

The judges think it is disturbing, but they enjoy it anyway.

Steel Panther–Music Group: They have an eighties vibe and remind me of the bands that I used to see in bard when I was younger….fun, exciting and filled with cute guys.

The judges love it—with Simon even calling it his favorite so far.

Murmurnation–Dance Troupe–Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer: What a way to end the night! That was utter and pure perfection….there is nothing else to say…and the judges agree!

Results tomorrow, stay tuned!