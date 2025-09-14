The Masked Singer Recap for 12/4/2024

It is quarterfinals week on Fox’s The Masked Singer!

Wasp: He sings Standing Next To You by Junghook. He puts on one heck of a performance that kind of has a Fonzie vibe. I don’t know why, but he reminds me of The Fonz. I doubt he is Henry Winkler though, but that would be awesome.

His clues include him being in the fast lane and finally settling down with his true love after a hard time finding The One. His cousin and best friend call in and talk about him starring in one of the biggest shows of the decade.

Guesses: Mario, Usher, Maxwell

Goo: He Sings Iris by Goo Goo Dolls and it is probably one of his best performances yet. Of course, that is one of my all-time favorite songs, so I am a bit biased. I am so glad he was saved the last time because he deserves to be here so much.

His clues include that singing is a test drive for his other passion and that his fiancée is by his side. His fiancée calls saying she is so proud…as proud as she was when he got a life changing call.

Guesses: John Cena, Aaron Donald, Kobie Turner

Strawberry Shortcake: She sings Closer by Tegan and Sara and WOW, she is on fire tonight. Her performances are always amazing but tonight she takes it to the next level.

Her loved ones are proud of her even though they are on their own adventures. She was also part of a package deal, so she never was truly on her own. Her sister calls and says she and Strawberry Shortcake’s nephew are both very proud of her.

Guesses: Haylie Duff, Katy Perry, Danielle Haim

Buffalos: They sing Still the One by Shania Twain and they are by far the best of the night. Their voices are smooth and in sync and they have such incredible stage presence.

Their clues include working together and setting the stage for the next generation. Babyface also calls, which represents their time working together.

Guesses: The Temptations, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Blackstreet

Wasp and Buffalos are safe, which means that Strawberry Shortcake and Goo must sing in a battle royale. It is going to be a tough decision as to who should go home.

Goo is eliminated. He is none other than….KOBIE TURNER!!!!

Semifinals next week, stay tuned.