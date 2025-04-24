The Challenge USA Premieres Tomorrow
“The United States of Challenge” – Host and BMX legend TJ Lavin welcomes 28 competitors from CBS’ SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND to the most grueling and demanding game of their lives, on the special 90-minute season premiere of MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, July 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Upon arrival in Argentina, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual “challenge accounts,” and quickly discover they must battle to grow their winnings for a chance to compete in the finale. In their first challenge, the competitors rappel down the side of a 22-story building in pairs while attempting to memorize a math equation. With old rivalries, new alliances, messy exes and fractured friendships all under one roof, who will be the first pair eliminated?
Following the Network’s 90-minute premiere, the inaugural broadcast of MTV’s hit reality global franchise will air Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). Plus, in addition to competing for the $500,000 grand prize, the cast of THE CHALLENGE: USA will be competing for a spot on THE CHALLENGE: GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP (working title), which will stream exclusively on Paramount+, further highlighting Paramount’s strategy of leveraging its popular franchises across the company’s global platforms.
Following are the CBS reality titans competing on THE CHALLENGE: USA:
|
Domenick Abbate
SURVIVOR 36
|
Azah Awasum
BIG BROTHER 23
|
David Alexander
BIG BROTHER 21, 22
|
Tasha Fox
SURVIVOR 28, 31
|
Tyson Apostol
SURVIVOR 18, 20, 27 Winner, 40
|
Kyra Green
LOVE ISLAND 1
|
Cashel Barnett
LOVE ISLAND 1
|
Alyssa Lopez
BIG BROTHER 23
|
Ben Driebergen
SURVIVOR 35 Winner, 40
|
Sarah Lacina
SURVIVOR 28, 34 Winner, 40
|
Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr.
LOVE ISLAND 3
|
Tiffany Mitchell
BIG BROTHER 23
|
Danny McCray
SURVIVOR 41
|
Justine Ndiba
LOVE ISLAND 2 Winner
|
Enzo Palumbo
BIG BROTHER 12, 22
|
Cayla Platt
THE AMAZING RACE 33
|
Xavier Prather
BIG BROTHER 23 Winner
|
Cashay Proudfoot
LOVE ISLAND 3
|
Leo Temory
THE AMAZING RACE 23, 24, 31
|
Angela Rummans
BIG BROTHER 20
|
Javonny Vega
LOVE ISLAND 3
|
Shannon St. Clair
LOVE ISLAND 3
|
James Wallington
THE AMAZING RACE 32 Winner
|
Shan Smith
SURVIVOR 41
|
Kyland Young
BIG BROTHER 23
|
Desi Williams
SURVIVOR 35
|
Derek Xiao
BIG BROTHER 23
|
Cely Vazquez
LOVE ISLAND 2
MTV’s THE CHALLENGE was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998, and is currently the longest-running reality series in the history of television. THE CHALLENGE: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serving as executive producers.