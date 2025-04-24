The Challenge USA Exit Interviews
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on July 5, 2022 @ 8:31 pm

The Challenge USA Premieres Tomorrow

“The United States of Challenge” – Host and BMX legend TJ Lavin welcomes 28 competitors from CBS’ SURVIVOR, BIG BROTHER, THE AMAZING RACE and LOVE ISLAND to the most grueling and demanding game of their lives, on the special 90-minute season premiere of MTV presents THE CHALLENGE: USA, Wednesday, July 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Upon arrival in Argentina, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual “challenge accounts,” and quickly discover they must battle to grow their winnings for a chance to compete in the finale. In their first challenge, the competitors rappel down the side of a 22-story building in pairs while attempting to memorize a math equation. With old rivalries, new alliances, messy exes and fractured friendships all under one roof, who will be the first pair eliminated?

Following the Network’s 90-minute premiere, the inaugural broadcast of MTV’s hit reality global franchise will air Wednesdays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). Plus, in addition to competing for the $500,000 grand prize, the cast of THE CHALLENGE: USA will be competing for a spot on THE CHALLENGE: GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP (working title), which will stream exclusively on Paramount+, further highlighting Paramount’s strategy of leveraging its popular franchises across the company’s global platforms.

Following are the CBS reality titans competing on THE CHALLENGE: USA:

Domenick Abbate

SURVIVOR 36

Azah Awasum

BIG BROTHER 23

David Alexander

BIG BROTHER 21, 22

Tasha Fox

SURVIVOR 28, 31

Tyson Apostol

SURVIVOR 18, 20, 27 Winner, 40

Kyra Green

LOVE ISLAND 1

Cashel Barnett

LOVE ISLAND 1

Alyssa Lopez

BIG BROTHER 23

Ben Driebergen

SURVIVOR 35 Winner, 40

Sarah Lacina

SURVIVOR 28, 34 Winner, 40

Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr.

LOVE ISLAND 3

Tiffany Mitchell

BIG BROTHER 23

Danny McCray

SURVIVOR 41

Justine Ndiba

LOVE ISLAND 2 Winner

Enzo Palumbo

BIG BROTHER 12, 22

Cayla Platt

THE AMAZING RACE 33

Xavier Prather

BIG BROTHER 23 Winner

Cashay Proudfoot

LOVE ISLAND 3

Leo Temory

THE AMAZING RACE 23, 24, 31

Angela Rummans

BIG BROTHER 20

Javonny Vega

LOVE ISLAND 3

Shannon St. Clair

LOVE ISLAND 3

James Wallington

THE AMAZING RACE 32 Winner

Shan Smith

SURVIVOR 41

Kyland Young

BIG BROTHER 23

Desi Williams

SURVIVOR 35

Derek Xiao

BIG BROTHER 23

Cely Vazquez

LOVE ISLAND 2

MTV’s THE CHALLENGE was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998, and is currently the longest-running reality series in the history of television. THE CHALLENGE: USA is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serving as executive producers.

