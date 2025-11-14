The Bachelor Recap for 2/8/21: Rejection, Roses and Returns

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelor on ABC continues with the MJ/Jessenia debacle, which led to an impromptu two on one date. The two of them continued to fight until Matt got there, when they put on their best faces.

Matt took time with each of them, but in between they continued to fight. In the end, Matt decided to send MJ home. She says she is heartbroken, but hopes that Matt sees how petty Jessenia can be.

The other girls, however, are thrilled with this turn of events. Matt comes in to tell them the cocktail party is canceled and they will be going to a rose ceremony instead.

Jessenia, Kit, Abigail and Rachael all have roses already.

Rose Ceremony:

Serena P (the lady in red tonight)

Michelle (new girl with amazing connection)

Pieper (the one with the make out session last week)

Bri (Had one of the first one on ones)

Chelsea (the model)

Katie (the vibrator girl who turned into the voice of reason)

Final Rose:

Serena C (The one in a gorgeous blue dress)

Eliminated:

Magi (The one from Ethiopia, amazing)

Brittany (the sweet one who was attacked by mean girls)

Ryan (the one with amazing hair)

Date 1: Pieper gets the one on one with the clue ‘tonight will be worth the wait.’ Everyone else is so worried since hometowns and overnights are fast approaching and only five had one on ones up until that point.

They have a fun carnival set up for them, which is absolutely adorable. It reminds me of This Is Us when Rebecca and Jack had their first date. They have fun playing games and bonding together.

The dinner portion of the date seems a bit more awkward. She seems very nervous, which is kind of understandable since, let’s face it, apart from their make out last week, this was the only alone time they have had together for more than a few minutes.

However, she gets a rose.

Serena C calls out Katie for inserting herself into everything and causing drama. They end up in an argument that the entire house hears, which upsets the entire house.

While this fiasco is happening, Heather from Colton’s season arrives to see Chris Harrison. It turns out her BFF Hannah Brown told her Matt is her perfect match based on…..I am not sure what? However, she has to go back to her hotel to quarantine before anything can happen. Chris says nothing shocks him at this point anymore.

Later on, we see her balancing a pizza box on her head while dancing….with plans to slay the entire pizza. GET IT, GIRL! Also, her six pack abs are goals. (I have a small slice of pizza now and my abs….do not look that good. #NOFAIR

Date 2: Everyone except Katie is on this date, meaning she gets the one on one. Serena C snarks that she hopes Katie gets sent home.

The date consists of them bowling against each other with the winning team getting more time with Matt because of course that is what will happen.

The blue team loses, which means they have to go back home. They are all in tears because they all want time with Matt and know they are living on borrowed time. However, Chris comes in to tell them they will have time with him after all. Cue the cheers.

Matt takes time with the girls, talking to them and kissing them before giving Michelle the group date rose.

Tyler C goes to visit Matt because they are BFF and there is nothing like a bromantic date to get your mind off of the drama. Actually, Katie’s date consists of them messing with Tyler during a massage. Just what every woman wants to do on a date, mess with the guy’s best friend. They seem to get along well and they even agree that it is a wonderful date.

However, she keeps nervously babbling during the dinner portion of the date. He says that he doesn’t see a future with her and sends her home. She is understandably heartbroken as she wonders why it wasn’t enough.

Heather gets ready to go meet Matt, dressed in a gorgeous beaded gown….just in time for the next cocktail party. However….she has to driver herself? Really? In those heels? Eyes on the road, honey, eyes on the road!

As Matt mingles, the girls talk about where they are in the journey and how everything is becoming so positive……which is when Heather walks in….while Matt and Pieper talk about eating dessert before dinner.

Pieper is NOT a happy bunny. She goes to tell the other girls, who want to know who Heather is and why she is there. We will have to find out next week what happens. Stay tuned.