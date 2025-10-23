The Bachelor Recap for 2/17/2025

On last week’s episode of The Bachelor, Beverly left the competition due to illness. Alli Jo was mad she got sent home after not getting enough time with Grant Ellis. Carolina told Grant that Rose told her that he was thinking of Rose while dancing with Carolina. Grant was not happy with this drama, but still insisted on giving both girls roses.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of The Bachelor.

The episode opens with the ladies talking about the night before. Zoe thinks Carolina took too much time with Grant, which is the pot calling the kettle black, since she did that two weeks ago. The other ladies are pretty pissed at Carolina as well.

Have these ladies never seen the show before?

Jesse Palmer tells the ladies to pack their bags, since they are going to Madrid, Spain….in one hour…..that is not a lot of notice. How can they pack and get to the airport in an hour? It has to be a private jet or something because no way this would work in real life.

Grant is waiting for the ladies in Madrid and cannot wait to see the ten remaining ladies. He is catching feelings and sees it working with one of them….which, for anyone in the real world, doesn’t exactly sound like a ringing endorsement. It’s like, you ladies are all hot and stuff, maybe I can marry one of you? WTF?

Grant spends time with Jesse, while the girls have lunch and drinks, discussing what they think will happen that week. Grant then joins them and says there is a one-on-one date this week with Dina.

DATE 1:

Dina and Grant explore, play soccer with some random kids. She wants to be able to open up emotionally since she was never able to really open up with others in the past.

They also dance, put wish letters into some shop which is supposed to make their wishes come true….they both want happy marriages with kids, laughter, love etc.

Next up is a boat ride!

At dinner, they chat about their lives, and he says she reminds him of his mom. Another ringing endorsement? You decide! She talks about being accused of being intimidating and coming from a big family. He likes this about her and can relate on some level.

Grant also talks about his seven-year relationship and admits he was a bit selfish at times and that, along with other factors, caused it to not work out.

He sees a future with Dina and kisses her….and then gives her a rose. They dance the night away.

The ladies drink together and try to figure out if the people who get one-on-ones have a better connection with Grant. They also talk about how weird it is to see Grant kissing other women when they are catching feelings. Carolina is the one who has the most feelings on this, which upsets the other ladies.

DATE 2:

Alexe, Litia, Carolina, Natalie, Rose, Parisa, Zoe and Juliana are on this date with the clue ‘love is a wild ride.’ This means Sarafiena gets the one-on-one, making Zoe jealous.

Parisa is having a bad morning, which probably doesn’t bode well for her future on the show. Usually when someone complains like this, they either get sent home or get a sympathy rose.

The ladies go donkey riding, which is the closest any of them are getting to good ass tonight?

Okay, so then the ladies meet a woman named Caren Calderon, who is a matador champion. She teaches them how to be matadors with Grant pushing around a bull head on a wheelbarrow and I have no idea what is happening right now…nor did I ever think in my almost seventeen years as a journalist think I would write about some dude pushing a bull head on a matador.

Then the ladies dress as matadors and do a real matador competition…or something. I have no idea. The ladies are whining about the costumes.

Jesse is back to judge this competition with a bunch of random people who apparently have nothing better to do than check out a Bachelor competition….unless they were told they were going to make easy money, I don’t know who would do this. Okay. I would, but I don’t know anyone else who would.

Can we get that cute happy old dude as the next Golden Bachelor if he is single? He is ADORABLE.

Guillermo Castanares and Caren are judging this competition. Guillermo is a bit snarky and says we have never seen anything like this before and I kind of want to marry this dude.

That baby in the audience is so cute….poor thing has no clue what is happening right now.

This competition is interesting….and Zoe wins special time with Grant because why not at this point?

We don’t see the special time, but the after party, where Grant gives Parisa rocks imported from Spain. This is so sweet…..this is what being in a relationship means….just remember something they like and pay attention. Be nice and honest. Don’t be a jerk. It isn’t all that complicated.

Rose talks about the drama to Grant and thinks she is growing from it….and he agrees. WTF? This is so stupid. Let the mouse GO!

Zoe talks about being adopted and feeling like a black sheep and being treated badly because of the color of her skin. This is so sad and heartbreaking, I want to hug her.

Carolina talks about the situation being weird, which upsets Juliana because she thinks Carolina doesn’t appreciate the opportunity. She talks to her about it, which upsets Carolina, who says it isn’t her place to say how she should feel. Juliana says that if she is questioning things, then she can leave and won’t let things go. Carolina says she thinks her relationship has potential, but she has questions about what is happening and wants Juliana to shut up and leave her alone.

Okay, Carolina is confused, as are most of the women in this situation. I don’t see what the issue is? Maybe she wants to talk things out because she feels insecure and wants to know if anyone else feels the same? Juliana needs to mind her own business.

The ladies are all now involved in this issue and giving their opinions, telling Carolina she is negative. This is the stupidest fight! Carolina is insecure about the process and confused, as is, like anyone on planet EARTH when they are falling for someone. It is normal! SHEESH! They are acting like she kicked someone’s dog or made a sex tape with her husband’s uncle and had it played at the family Christmas party.

Carolina is crying, so Grant takes her aside to see if she is okay. She tells him the truth about her insecurities and the problem with Juliana. He comforts her and thinks she is wife material. He wants her to focus on what they have and not what others are saying. However, he is confused now as well.

Now no one gets a rose. Juliana apologizes and makes it clear that she is not happy with this. Everyone is mad at Carolina and I can’t even deal anymore.

DATE 3:

Sarafiena and Grant are in the rain and jump off a bridge. They even have to sign a waiver in case they die, I guess? Don’t sue the random person in charge if they die or if haunt them as a ghost?

Having them do this jump in the rain like this is stupid and dangerous. I’d tell Grant he was on his own with this.

At dinner, they joke around, but then she talks about growing up without a father and how her mom taught her how to be strong. They continue to bond, and he gives her a rose.

That seemed like the shortest date ever.

COCKTAIL PARTY:

There is tension due to the Carolina debacle. I cannot bring myself to care. Grant takes Juliana aside to talk about the issue. Again, I cannot bring myself to care about any of it. Juliana is trying to make herself sound good, but she should never had gotten involved in this in the first place. They kiss, but Geant is now feeling hurt about what Juliana said about Carolina not being grateful about the date.

The other ladies talk to Carolina about what is happening and can we please let the damn mouse go?

Grant talks to Carolina and tells her she should only talk to him about her insecurities. She is even more upset.

I cannot believe we wasted so much time on this.

Dina is the only one who is caring toward Carolina and says she understand how she feels. This makes Carolina feel better.

Rose is not happy about this. She also calls Carolina out for telling Grant about what she said the previous week, causing yet another fight.

Rose breaks down and wants to go home. She talks to Grant and tells him she is leaving. He respects that and wants what is best for her.

Carolina is now public enemy #1.

ROSE CEREMONY:

I have no idea how this is the most important one yet, but you do you, Jesse.

Everyone is in coats. Must be freezing there.

Rose is gone.

Sarafiena and Dina already have roses.

Litia: Where have you been, girl? Missed seeing you!

Juliana: Began random Carolina drama because who knows why.

Alexe: Owner of the no drama llama.

Zoe: OG drama girl.

Final Rose Tonight:

Carolina: Public enemy #1

Eliminated:

Parisa: NOOOOOOO! She was my favorite!

Natalie: The sweet PhD student who that one little girl loved on the basketball date.

Will Carolina continue to be public enemy #1? Will Juliana let the mouse go? Will Linda return? Will Parisa’s cat be happy to see her? Will we get through one episode without tears?

These questions, and many others will be answered in the next episode of The Bachelor.