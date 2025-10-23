New Justin Timberlake Project Announced at Apple

Written by Cheryl Guerriero, “Palmer” follows a former college football phenomenon named Eddie Palmer (played by Timberlake) who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother. Along with Timberlake, “Palmer” stars Juno Temple, Academy Award-nominee June Squibb, Alisha Wainright and introducing Ryder Allen.