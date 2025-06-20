Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: Saturday Sessions

WARNING: THIS POST CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR THE NEXT FEW EPISODES OF BIG BROTHER 25 ON CBS! READ AT YOUR OWN RISK!

Here is what we know so far from the live feeds:

Special thanks to Paramount Plus and Big Brother Network for the live feeds/TL;DR summary:

Cirie, Red and Izzy discuss adding people to their alliance. They like Bowie, Felicia and Hisam.

Jared says the other alliance is trying to make another one of eight people. He, Izzy and Cirie have a final three deal with Izzy staying mum about the two of them being related.

Veto members are picked.

Kirsten is still the target, but Luke might be in trouble if she wins POV and takes herself off the block.

Cirie wonders why she isn’t part of Reilly’s big alliance. She then tells Hisam she wants Luke in their alliance since the other alliance is so big. She also says they can get Jared.

POV comp occurs. Hisam won!

won! Everyone thinks the nominations will stay the same.

Jag and Reilly confirm their final two deal. They don’t think they can trust Izzy, but trust Jared.

Cirie thinks there was a plan to backdoor her because she heard Reilly threw the competition.

Kirsten and Cirie both share their worries with Reilly .

. Izzy and Jared try to get Cory on their side.

Mecole thinks she could have caused problems for Kirsten by opening her mouth.

Jared promises Reilly he is loyal to their alliance.

Bye Bye Bitches keep an eye on the actions of others and what goes on in terms of who is going to the Diary Room/HOH Room.

Felicia falls into the hot tub.

The houseguests wonder if a former contestant will return.