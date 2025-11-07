The Amazing Race Recap for 11/5/2025

This week’s episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race 38 takes us to Bucharest, Romania. One by one, the teams leave Croatia and head east, where they find out they must do a skydiving challenge for their next clue.

Tucker and Eric, Jas and Jag and Kyland and Taylor are all on the same plane, along with Joseph and Adam. Natalie and Stephanie want to be on their flight as well, but there aren’t enough tickets. Joseph and Adam feel bad, but they remind the ladies they are in a race. Their alliance is over.

Stephanie and Natalie are on the same flight as Jack and Chelsie and Izzy and Paige.

Once they arrive, the teams must do a skydiving challenge. However, they get there late and have to wait until the next morning to do it. Slumber party time!

There is still animosity between Jas and Jag and Izzy and Paige.

Joseph, Eric, Taylor, Chelsie, Jas, Natalie and Paige all jump on behalf of their teams. Once they get their clues, they head to a sheep farm.

The teams must move five sheep marked in blue to the other side of the pen.

Despite a few funny moments, Eric and Tucker maintain the lead and get the next clue.

Joseph and Adam finish next and are hot on their heels.

Kyland and Taylor and Jas and Jag are neck and neck getting their sheep in the correct pen. They also have some hijinks, but are soon on their way to get the next clue, deciding to work together.

Jack and Chelsie, Natalie and Stephanie and Izzy and Paige rush to the sheep farm.

The next task has the team put together a pontoon boat to get to the next clue, which is in the middle of the water. They may not swim to the clue or switch up their build.

Tucker and Eric remain in the lead as Adam and Joseph stay close behind.

The remaining sheep teams struggle to get their sheep into the pens. It is hilarious!

Detour! Brick Builder has them build ten perfect bricks, while the Mask Maker has them replicate mask, which ward off evil spirits.

Tucker and Eric do the brick detour.

Jack and Chelsie finish the sheep detour, with Natalie and Stephanie not too far behind. They head to the pontoon build.

Adam and Joseph struggle with getting their boat steering properly, but finally get to the clue box, as do Jas and Jag.

Izzy and Paige continue to struggle with the sheep. They eventually finish and also head to the pontoon build.

One by one, the teams finish the build and pick their detours. Izzy and Paige choose the mask detour, while everyone else opts to do the brick detour.

Tucker and Eric finish the detour in two tries. They head to the Pit Stop at Carol Park.

Natalie and Stephanie park in the wrong place and have to go to the correct location before beginning the detour.

Izzy and Paige make good progress on their detour.

Tucker and Eric check in first and win $5000 each

Jas and Jag finish the detour in first try and check in second. They are reminded they must use the express pass by the eighth leg.

Joseph and Adam also finish the detour in two attempts, as do Kyland and Taylor and Jack and Chelsie. It is a mad dash to the pit stop.

Natalie and Stephanie continue to struggle with the detour while Izzy and Paige finally finish theirs. The latter team heads to the pit stop.

Natalie and Stephanie finally finish and bring up the rear to the pit stop.

All the teams seem to be lost. Joseph and Adam and Taylor and Kyland find each other and the road and follow each other, all getting to the pit stop at the same time….third and fourth place, respectively….all chasing Phil.

Jack and Chelsie are team five, while Izzy and Paige are team six.

Natalie and Stephanie check in last and are eliminated.