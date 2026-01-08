The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 1/8/2026

Boz is teaching Lael how to drive and talks about how it worries her.

Erika is doing laundry and says she hates this part of her life. Relatable? In a way….

Sutton changed her relationship with booze and is reevaluating her life. Jennifer loves this for her, but also misses her drinking buddy.

Jennifer and Sutton are planning a trip to Sedona. They are excited, but worry about the whole situation with Sutton.

Dorit is upset about PK’s treatment toward her and the fact that Kyle has yet to talk to Mauricio in order to get the situation rectified.

Rachel’s bond with her sons is so sweet.

This Kathy Hilton party seems like such a blast….she always seems to know how to make people feel welcome when entertaining.

Sutton thinks Amanda is a one-upper, which makes me think they are going to be the ones fighting this season.

Erika and Amanda had some sort of beef, which causes issues with Amanda and Sutton? I am so confused.

Time to leave on the private jet and head to Sedona! Dorit was late due to a travel emergency with her kids and mom, but she got there, albeit an hour late.

They are staying at The Daisy Jerome, a place where miners lived back in the day. Kathy doesn’t realize they are dead and wonders where they are.

These women packed more for this short trip than I did for my first semester in college.

Niko helping Boz with her IVF shots is making me cry.

Erika is making fun of Amanda during the crystal event and her snarkiness is making me laugh more than it should.

Sutton is going back to her maiden name Brown and changing her ways to go along with her new name.

Amanda explains her business, and no one seems interested.

Erika has a new dude, but won’t speak about him….even though they were photographed together. Kyle knows about him, but Dorit does not, which hurts her feelings.

Erika misses her man, and the ladies love this for her.

More next week, stay tuned!