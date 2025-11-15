The Amazing Race Recap for 11/12/2025

This week’s episode of The Amazing Race 38 on CBS takes our remaining teams to another part of Bucharest, Romania, specifically to Herastau Park for their next clue. The twist is that they must not use taxis until further notice.

One by one, the teams leave, with Tucker and Eric still in the lead. Jas and Jag have their Express Pass and must use it this leg, as do Kyland and Taylor.

Roadblock! They must go on a Romanian Easter egg hunt, finding smaller version of the eggs on display, roll the larger egg to a person dressed as a chicken and once they pass, get the next clue.

Jas and Jag are not too far behind and decide to use the Express Pass. As they come to this decision, Tucker and Eric find the eggs and finish the Roadblock.

Kyland and Taylor and Joseph and Adam decide to work together on the Roadblock. Izzy and Paige are not too far behind.

Kyland and Taylor debate about using the Express Pass.

They race to get on the train to get the next clue. Sadly, Jas and Jag miss getting on. All the while, Tucker and Eric worry about being targets.

Jack and Chelsie get lost, but soon also arrive at the Roadblock.

Detour! Once the teams head to the Palace of Parliament, they have to choose between Find the Beat, where they learn a dance, or Hit the Note, where they put together a pan flute and play a tune.

Tucker and Eric do Hit the Note. Once they build the flute, they will alternate playing lines of music.

Izzy and Paige and Kyland and Taylor finish the Roadblock and move to the Detour. Chelsie and Jack are not too far behind, while Adam and Joseph struggle. They finally finish and head to the Detour, bringing up the rear.

Jag and Jas finally get to the Detour and choose Find the Beat. They will learn a traditional Romanian Folk Dance while dressed in proper attire.

Izzy and Paige opt for the Find the Note since Izzy is an expert flutist. Jack and Chelsie also do this one but get lost on the way.

The other teams, minus Adam and Joseph, head to the Palace of Parliament on the same train.

Kyland and Taylor use the Express Pass during the Detour.

Jack and Chelsie struggle getting to the Detour and argue but soon get there.

Tucker and Eric and Jas and Jag finish their respective Detours after several attempts each and head to the next location.

The next challenge has the teams making ten mici, or Romanian sausage. Once they are cooked, they each must eat one of them.

Tucker and Eric finish in three attempts and head to the Pit Stop, with Jas and Jag hot on their heels. As they race, Kyland and Taylor work on the mici challenge, with the former doing well and the latter struggling. They finally finish and head to the Pit Stop.

Jack and Chelsie finish their Detour and head to make mici.

Jas and Jag check in first and win a trip to Bermuda!

Tucker and Eric check in second.

Izzy and Paige work on making the mici.

Joseph and Adam do the dance Detour and finish in six attempts. They head to the mici challenge. All the while, Adam struggles with his diabetes, but powers through.

Kyland and Taylor check in third.

Izzy and Paige finish the mici challenge and head to the Pit Stop, checking in fourth.

It is neck and neck for Jack and Chelsie and Joseph and Adam as they finish the mici challenge and head to the Pit Stop. They arrive in fifth and sixth place, respectively, but SURPRISE! It is a non-elimination leg and they all race on. However, Adam and Joseph will have a Speed Bump next week.

Stay tuned.