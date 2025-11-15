HBO Max Announces Adult Animated Series Release Dates
Originally posted on February 10, 2021 @ 4:11 pm

HBO Max announced today series orders for three new adult animated series including a two-season order for CLONE HIGH, a modern refresh of the hit series from Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence that was set at a high school for clones of historical figures: a ten-episode series order for Warner Bros. Animation’s VELMA, a new comedic origin story starring the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang, Velma Dinkley, voiced by executive producer Mindy Kaling; FIRED ON MARS, an existential workplace comedy set five minutes in the future, voiced by Pete Davidson (“Saturday Night Live”); plus a season two and three pick-up for JG Quintel’s adult-animated comedy CLOSE ENOUGH, from Cartoon Network Studios. Season two of CLOSE ENOUGH premieres THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25. Click HERE For Season 2 Trailer.

Additionally, the streamer has confirmed it is producing presentations for a slate of animated originals currently in development.

“It is a tremendous privilege to build on the 100 year plus legacy of ‘cartoons’ at this company.  We can draw a straight line from our hundreds of childhood hours spent watching Bugs outwit Elmer to the current slate of adult animated projects we are building here at HBO Max and we think fans will agree,” said Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max. “We are proud to introduce this distinctive group of series from a wide range of diverse creators that will form a first stop destination for animation lovers everywhere.”

These new adult animated series join an impressive slate of upcoming adult animated series including “Harley Quinn,” “The Prince,” “Santa Inc.,” “10 Year Old Tom,” and “The Boondocks.”

 

ADULT ANIMATED MAX ORIGINAL SERIES ORDERS:

CLONE HIGH – Two season order

A modern refresh of the Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence hit series set at a high school for clones of historical figures.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller return as executive producers and writers. Bill Lawrence is also returning as executive producer with Erica Rivinoja, (“South Park,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)  who wrote on the original “Clone High” returning as showrunner. CLONE HIGH is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios.

VELMA

VELMA is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of  Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.  An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers, executive producer Mindy Kaling will voice the titular character. Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein and Sam Register also serve as executive producers. VELMA is produced by Warner Bros. Animation.
FIRED ON MARS                      

From creators Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey, FIRED ON MARS is an existential workplace comedy set on the Martian campus of a modern tech company. Pete Davidson voices a character and executive produces with Carson Mell (“Silicon Valley”) and Dave Sirus.
RENEWED ADULT ANIMATED MAX ORIGINAL:

CLOSE ENOUGH
From Emmy® winning creator JG Quintel (“Regular Show”) comes season two of CLOSE ENOUGH, the animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their divorced best friends all living together on the east-side of Los Angeles. Season two has Josh, Emily and the gang continuing to navigate adulthood while contending with haunted couches, bulbous horses, time-travelling whiskeys, and a literal houseguest from hell — all in their very own apartment. Cast includes JG Quintel (Josh), Gabrielle Walsh (Emily), Jason Mantzoukas (Alex), Kimiko Glenn (Bridgette), Jessica DiCicco (Candice), Danielle Brooks (Pearle), James Adomian (Randy). Season 2 guest stars include Rachel Bloom, Heidi Gardner, Keith David, Cheri Oteri, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kate Micucci, David Koechner, Vanessa Marshall, Wendie Malick, Kate Berlant, and Michaela Watkins.
ADULT ANIMATED MAX ORIGINALS IN DEVELOPMENT:

HELLO PAUL

From creator and musician Sean Solomon, HELLO PAUL is about a neurotic millennial cat whose intense job and freeloading mouse roommate stress him out.
OBI

OBI is about a 30-year-old man-child chasing his dream to become an artist while navigating adulthood with his friends. Produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Michael Schreiber for Studio71, and David Devries, OBI is an adaptation of Obi Arisukwu’s popular Instagram comic strip. This project is co-created by Obi Arisukwu and Arthur Harris (“The Last OG”).
UNCANNY VALLEY

Executive producer Ed Helms with creators/executive producers Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer tell the story of three awkward domestic helper robots who kill their human owners and try to assume their identities. UNCANNY VALLEY is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Helms and Mike Falbo’s Pacific Electric Picture Company. Andrew Guest is also an executive producer/writer.
COVER

Brian Michael Bendis and David Mack are adapting their acclaimed DC comic book series COVER, an animated espionage thriller and conspiratorial love letter to the comic book industry that was nominated for multiple Eisner Awards. Bendis will write the series and Mack has signed on to direct. COVER is produced by Rooster Teeth Studios.

 

