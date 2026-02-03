Teresa Palmer to Star in God of War
Teresa Palmer to Star in God of War
- Teresa Palmer (Hacksaw Ridge, Warm Bodies, The Fall Guy) to play Sif in Prime Video’s God of War from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios.
- Sif Character Description: A mortal woman who was raised to a goddess when she married Thor, Sif still feels like an outsider among the other gods in Asgard. She has three children, who she loves dearly, but she was unable to stop her husband’s descent into self-loathing and misery following the tragic events of a war in the distant past. Above all, Sif is a survivor who has navigated the often cruel and capricious world of the gods through her own intelligence and confidence.
- Based on PlayStation’s massively popular ancient mythology-themed video game, the series has received a two-season order, with pre-production underway in Vancouver, and casting has begun.
- God of War follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.
- Previously announced cast members include Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alaistair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.
- Emmy®Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has signed on to direct the first two episodes of God of War.
- God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.
- Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.
- Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.
- Palmer is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, Shanahan Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber, Dern.
- Headshot Photo Credit: Holly Ward.
