The Golden Life Cast Announced

Sun-soaked with a sliver of shade, E! has greenlit The Golden Life (working title,) a new docuseries featuring reality TV legends Countess Luann de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon and Sonja Morgan as they reunite with their iconic New York City friend group in glamorous Palm Beach. Produced by Blink49 Studios, the ten-episode season is set to start filming this spring in South Florida.

Bound by decades of shared history, fallouts and friendship, this fan-favorite group of New Yorkers are starting fresh together in the Sunshine State. In this new “golden” era of life, the longtime friends are thriving in and around Palm Beach with fabulous second homes and a bustling social scene. With their signature humor and non-stop hijinks, the series will follow the group as they navigate dating, family, and career milestones. Though skies are bright in Florida, unresolved drama looms as they reconnect after years of highs and lows.

“We’re thrilled to welcome reality TV royalty to E! for a reunion fans have been waiting for,” said Val Boreland, President of Entertainment, VERSANT. “The energy within this group has always been electric and we’re excited to watch it unfold in a new chapter of life by the beach.”

The Golden Life (w/t) is produced by Blink49 Studios with Tara Long, Nadine Rajabi, Mark Ford and Ben Megargel serving as executive producers.