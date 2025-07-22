Music

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on October 1, 2024 @ 12:39 am

Taylor Swift Eras (Taylor’s Version) Special Now on Disney Plus

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” is now streaming exclusively on Disney+! Check out these links to view clips of “cardigan” as well as the four acoustic songs not included in the theatrical or VOD release.

The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $261 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the highest grossing concert film ever

