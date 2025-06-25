ICYMI: Murder She Wrote Coming to Start TV

Weigel Broadcasting Co. announces that the beloved “whodunit” series Murder, She Wrote joins the Start TV Network lineup of female heroines with a celebratory marathon 4th of July weekend, before the series moves to its regular Monday through Sunday showings at 9am, 10am and 4pm ET/PT. The immensely popular drama is the latest series to join Start TV’s lineup of proven dramas showcasing intelligent and empowered female leading characters.

One of the most successful and longest running series in television history, Murder, She Wrote follows mystery writer and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher, portrayed by the iconic Angela Lansbury, who becomes involved in solving murders that take place in the fictional town of Cabot Cove, Maine. The series was a ratings hit during its original broadcast and was a staple of the CBS Sunday night schedule, spanning 12 seasons and 264 episodes. For her starring role, Lansbury was nominated for ten Golden Globes, winning four, along with nominations for 12 Emmy Awards. The series itself earned three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, and six Golden Globe nominations in the same category, with two major wins.

Start TV brings out the fireworks to celebrate the series joining the network with a marathon of 69 hours with 65 episodes and 2 TV movies airing 4th of July weekend, beginning Sunday, July 2 at 12p ET/PT and continuing through to Wednesday, July 5 at 9am ET/PT.

Beginning Wednesday, July 5 , Murder, She Wrote settles into its regular 7 day a week broadcasts at 9am, 10am and 4pm ET/PT, joining Rizzoli & Isles at 5pm and 10pm ET/PT, The Closer at 6 and 7pm ET/PT, Major Crimes at 8pm and 9pm ET/PT, and In Plain Sight at 11pm ET/PT, all airing 7 days a week, Monday through Sunday.