Survivor Winner Donates Money to Veterans in Need
Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist from Houston, Texas, was named the Sole Survivor winner of the $1 million prize on the season finale of SURVIVOR, on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Gabler, the second-oldest winner in the show’s history, reveals his plan to donate the entire $1 million prize to Veterans in Need in honor of his father, Robert Gabler.
