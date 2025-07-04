SUPERNATURAL: Exodus Preview

HITCHING A RIDE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) devise a plan that will save innocent lives. Meanwhile, Jack (Alexander Calvert) continues to wrestle with the consequences of his decisions. Thomas J. Wright directed the episode written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (#1322). Original airdate 5/10/2018.— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

