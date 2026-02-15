TV News

SUPERNATURAL: Unfinished Business Preview

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 11:28 pm

DIRECTED BY AND GUEST STARRING RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR – Gabriel (guest star Richard Speight, Jr.) is back and drags Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) into his plot for revenge on the demigods who sold him to Asmodeus. Meanwhile, Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) inflating confidence leads to reckless decisions that could put others in harm’s way.  Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Meredith Glynn (#1320). — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvcKoVT7LEg

