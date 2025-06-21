Stars on Mars Recap for 8/7/2023

-Ariel is dealing with doors randomly opening on their own and wonders what is happening.

-Marshawn is telling Lance he had one job. At first, Lance is confused, but it turns out Marshawn is talking about the mission from the previous day. Marshawn cusses at Lance, leaving him even more confused.

-Everyone does their own thing. Porsha wants to win base commander, so she makes a diva Star Trek look in what Adam calls her Base Commander bra. Her hair also looks so cute in the pixie.

-Adam says he has grown as a person thanks to Tinashe and Porsha.

-Porsha finally becomes base commander, which makes the ladies happy, but Lance worries that it might get him sent home.

-Porsha has them all focus on their mental health by having a football and spa day. Marshawn and Paul play football while everyone else does a spa day.

-Lance and Cat bond and promise to be each other’s ride or dies.

-The spa day begins and everyone seems to be having a good time.

-Porsha isn’t sure who to choose as her mission specialist.

-Marshawn deals with the moving doors and thinks a bird might be stuck somewhere.

-Tinashe is mission specialist.

-Shatty Daddy says someone or something is in there with them (hence the noises) and they have to figure out what it is and how to get rid of it.

-Everyone suits up for the mission. They will have to go into the air vent to get to the intruder and clear it out. Paul and Marshawn, Lance and Ariel and Cat and Adam are working together.

-Despite not getting along, Lance and Ariel plan to work together peacefully.

-Marshawn and Paul don’t seem happy with how things are going. Paul is especially upset he was not mission specialist.

-Lance and Ariel try to find the button, but are struggling.

-Everyone seems to be struggling to find the button and are running out of time. It is finally spotted outside the fan.

-The first button is found, but there is a second button that needs to be located.

-Another RoboDog is found as the culprit. There is a mad dash to get him out before the mission fails. It is a close call, but they are able to successfully complete the mission.

-Shatty Daddy congratulates them on the mission and tells Porsha that she must pick the bottom three and eliminate the least mission critical.

-Paul, Lance and Ariel are in the bottom three. Lance self-eliminates.

