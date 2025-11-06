Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/6/2025

-Only eight recruits remain on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

-Christie Pearce Rampone has a horrible cough and cannot breathe. She sees the medic while the others prep for day seven. Kody Brown complains, Brianna LaPaglia wonders how much more she can take and Mark Estes worries about an infection by his ear.

-Christie has a chest infection and has to be medically discharged. The staff takes her number and tells her not to feel bad as she says goodbye.

-Only seven remain.

-Gia and Shawn Johnson East talk about Shawn’s Olympic career and how she felt lost once she retired.

-The staff calls for the recruits and tells them that they have to rely on each other to get through the next few days.

-Kody says these challenges make him feel alive and masculine.

-Mark is pulled out of the car to be seen by a medic. He has to go to the hospital for his ear infection. He is also medically discharged.

-Six remain.

-The next task is a hostage rescue. The remaining recruits are put into teams of two to accomplish this.

-The enemy is in the hostage courtyard, which is filled with smoke. There is also an asset that must be detonated using a special code.

-Kody and Shawn get disoriented and while they find the hostage, mess everything else up by taking the hostage into the gas building and colossally messing everything up. They fail and admit they were wrong in how they handled things.

-Andrew East and Gia are next, followed by Brianna and Randall. Gia is panicking but working through it as she and Andrew try and stick together. However, they save the hostage but could not forget the box and fail. Brianna and Randall pass.

-Everyone talks about how they messed up and could have done things differently. This somehow leads to Brianna and Kody fighting.

-The staff talk to Shawn, who explains her obsession with perfection and shutting down her emotions, as well as losing her identity and her mental health issues. They give her some words of wisdom before sending her on her way.

-Kody is the duty recruit. Brianna tells the others to just throw him a bone to make him happy and included.

-Kody asks for hand soap and band aids. He also talks about his family issues and how he ended up in the whole Sister Wife situation and estranged from his kids.

-The recruits have to now do an obstacle course. Brianna struggles and is the last one who is on the course at the end. She gets yelled at by staff and gets frustrated at the end.

-The staff talks about how much everyone hates Kody and bring him in for questioning. Kody owns all his mistakes and talks about his Sister Wife life and how it had a negative effect on his relationship with his children. He admits to his failures as the staff give him some words of wisdom on how to own his mistakes.

-Kody reflects on this and wants to do and be better.

-The staff has everyone write death letters to their loved ones. They read them out loud and cry together.