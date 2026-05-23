Gemini Man Trailer Released
Originally posted on July 25, 2019 @ 1:03 pm
Here the official trailer for Gemini Man, set to be released October 11, 2019.
SYNOPSIS:
Gemini Man is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The film is directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong.
PARAMOUNT PICTURES, SKYDANCE and JERRY BRUCKHEIMER FILMS Present
In Association with FOSUN PICTURES
A SKYDANCE / JERRY BRUCKHEIMER Production
An ANG LEE Film
DIRECTED BY: Ang Lee
SCREENPLAY BY: David Benioff and Billy Ray and Darren Lemke
STORY BY: Darren Lemke and David Benioff
PRODUCED BY: Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger
EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Guo Guangchang, Brian Bell, Don Murphy
STARRING: Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong
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