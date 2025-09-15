The Office! A Musical Parody to Go on Tour

New York, NY – July 22, 2019 – Producers of the sold out, unauthorized Off-Broadway sensation The Office! A Musical Parody ( www.theofficemusicalparody.com/tour ) today announced the North American tour cast as well as the full tour schedule. The tour will launch with a four-week engagement in Toronto at The Mirvish’s CAA Theatre starting July 30 through August 25. Then, the U.S. portion of the tour will kick off in Scranton, Pennsylvania – home to the fictional Dunder Mifflin – before zig-zagging to more than 60 cities including Atlanta, Boston and Denver.

The confirmed cast members include:

Michael (US Tour) Emma Brock

Michael (Toronto/Thousand Oaks only) Sarah Mackenzie Baron

Dwight: Christian Fary

Jim/Andy: Patrick Constant

Pam/Erin: Madeline Glenn Thomas

Angela/Others: Gabrielle Filloux

Phyllis/Meredith/Others: Kelsey Sutton

Kelly/Others: Devina Sabnis

Toby/Creed: Tim Powers

Female Swing: Yamuna Meleth

Male Swing: Nathan David Smith

Sarah Mackenzie Baron, who originated the role of Michael in the unauthorized parody musical, will join the tour in Toronto and Thousand Oaks. During the Toronto run, Emma Brock will take Baron’s place as Michael in the Off-Broadway cast before Brock debuts as Michael on the U.S. tour. Original Off-Broadway cast member Madeline Glenn Thomas will join the tour cast as everyone’s favorite receptionist, Pam.

“Audiences are in for a special treat,” says Donald Garverick, director of the Off-Broadway and touring productions of The Office! A Musical Parody. “One of my favorite parts of directing has been casting the show and seeing how each new actor brings these iconic characters to life in the studio. We have, without question, an outstanding group of actors tackling these roles on the road.”

It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don’t miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show, now coming to a city near you. Mashable calls the show “the world’s most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans.”

For more information about The Office! A Musical Parody and to sign up for first-to-know updates, visit theofficemusicalparody.com/tour . Follow the show on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter for exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the road.

The tour schedule, subject to change, includes:

July 30 – August 25 Toronto CAA Theater

September 26 – 27 Scranton, PA Scranton Cultural Center

September 28 – 29 Philadelphia, PA Kimmel Center

October 1 Binghamton, NY The Forum Theater

October 2 Elmira, NY Clemens Center

October 3 Syracuse, NY Crouse Hinds Theater

October 4 – 5 Schenectady, NY Proctors

October 6 Lancaster, PA American Music Theater

October 8 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center

October 9 Pittsfield, MA Colonial Theater

October 10 Portland, ME State Theater

October 11 Burlington, VT Flynn Theater

October 12 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

October 13 Northampton, MA Academy of Music

October 16 Morristown, NJ MAYO Performing Arts Center

October 17 Frederick, MD Weinberg Center for the Arts

October 18 – 19 Pittsburgh, PA Byham Theater

October 20 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center

November 1 – 2 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort

November 3 Orono, ME Collins Center

Nov. 5 – Dec. 1 Boston, MA Huntington Theatre

January 21-22 Columbus, OH The Southern Theatre

January 23-25 Cleveland, OH Hanna Theatre

January 26 Dayton, OH Victoria Theatre

January 28 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place

January 29 Cedar Falls, IA Gallagher Bludorn

January 30 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

January 31 Green Bay, WI Weidner Center

February 1 Grand Rapids, MN Reif Center

February 4-9 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

February 11 Dubuque, IA Heritage Center

February 12 Wassau, WI Grand Theater

February 13 Madison, WI Barrymore Theater

February 14 Effingham, IL Effingham Peformance Center

February 15-16 Cincinnati, OH Procter & Gamble Hall

February 18-19 Lexington, KY Opera House

February 20-22 Louisville, KY Bomhard Theater

February 23 Asheville, NC Diana Wortham

February 25 Atlanta, GA Center Stage

February 27 Melbourne, FL Kings Center

February 28-29 Clearwater, FL Capital Center

March 1 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater

March 4-8 St Louis, MO Grandel Theater

March 10 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center

March 11 Austin, TX Paramount Theater

March 12 Houston, TX Stafford Center

March 13 Corpus Christi, TX Selena Auditorium

March 14 Dallas, TX Majestic Theater

March 15 Midland, TX Wagner Noel PAC

March 17 Amarillo, TX Globe News Center

March 18 Oklahoma City, OK Hudiburg Chevrolet Center

March 19 Salina, KS Stiefel Theater

March 20-21 Denver, CO Newman Theater

March 24 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak

March 26 El Paso, TX Chavez Theater

March 27-29 Mesa, AZ Piper Theater

March 31 San Bernardino, CA California Theater

April 1 Bakersfield, CA Bakersfield Fox

April 2 Anaheim, CA City National Grove

April 3-5 Thousand Oaks, CA Scherr Forum

April 7 Santa Barbara, CA Lobero Theatre

April 8-9 San Diego, CA Civic Theater

April 10 Arroyo Grande, CA Clark Center

April 11 Yountville, CA Napa Valley PAC

April 14 Tacoma, WA Pantages Theater

April 16 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

April 17-19 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater

May 19 – 23 Minneapolis, MN Pantages

The Office! A Musical Parody is produced by Right Angle Entertainment.