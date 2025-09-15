Misc.

The Office! A Musical Parody to Go on Tour

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on July 22, 2019 @ 11:31 am

New York, NY – July 22, 2019 – Producers of the sold out, unauthorized Off-Broadway sensation The Office! A Musical Parody (www.theofficemusicalparody.com/tour) today announced the North American tour cast as well as the full tour schedule. The tour will launch with a four-week engagement in Toronto at The Mirvish’s CAA Theatre starting July 30 through August 25. Then, the U.S. portion of the tour will kick off in Scranton, Pennsylvania – home to the fictional Dunder Mifflin – before zig-zagging to more than 60 cities including Atlanta, Boston and Denver.

 

The confirmed cast members include:

 

  • Michael (US Tour)    Emma Brock
  • Michael (Toronto/Thousand Oaks only)  Sarah Mackenzie Baron
  • Dwight:       Christian Fary
  • Jim/Andy:       Patrick Constant
  • Pam/Erin:       Madeline Glenn Thomas
  • Angela/Others:      Gabrielle Filloux
  • Phyllis/Meredith/Others:    Kelsey Sutton
  • Kelly/Others:     Devina Sabnis
  • Toby/Creed:     Tim Powers
  • Female Swing:     Yamuna Meleth
  • Male Swing:      Nathan David Smith

 

Sarah Mackenzie Baron, who originated the role of Michael in the unauthorized parody musical, will join the tour in Toronto and Thousand Oaks. During the Toronto run, Emma Brock will take Baron’s place as Michael in the Off-Broadway cast before Brock debuts as Michael on the U.S. tour. Original Off-Broadway cast member Madeline Glenn Thomas will join the tour cast as everyone’s favorite receptionist, Pam.

 

“Audiences are in for a special treat,” says Donald Garverick, director of the Off-Broadway and touring productions of The Office! A Musical Parody. “One of my favorite parts of directing has been casting the show and seeing how each new actor brings these iconic characters to life in the studio. We have, without question, an outstanding group of actors tackling these roles on the road.”

See also  San Diego Comic-Con Cancelled!

 

It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don’t miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show, now coming to a city near you. Mashable calls the show “the world’s most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans.”

 

For more information about The Office! A Musical Parody and to sign up for first-to-know updates, visit theofficemusicalparody.com/tour. Follow the show on FacebookInstagram and Twitter for exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the road.

 

The tour schedule, subject to change, includes:

 

July 30 – August 25  Toronto   CAA Theater

September 26 – 27  Scranton, PA   Scranton Cultural Center

September 28 – 29  Philadelphia, PA  Kimmel Center

October 1   Binghamton, NY  The Forum Theater

October 2   Elmira, NY   Clemens Center

October 3   Syracuse, NY   Crouse Hinds Theater

October 4 – 5   Schenectady, NY  Proctors

October 6   Lancaster, PA  American Music Theater

October 8   Williamsport, PA  Community Arts Center

October 9   Pittsfield, MA   Colonial Theater

October 10   Portland, ME   State Theater

October 11   Burlington, VT  Flynn Theater

October 12   Concord, NH   Capitol Center for the Arts

October 13   Northampton, MA  Academy of Music

October 16   Morristown, NJ  MAYO Performing Arts Center

October 17   Frederick, MD  Weinberg Center for the Arts

October 18 – 19  Pittsburgh, PA  Byham Theater

October 20   Red Bank, NJ   Count Basie Center

November 1 – 2  Mashantucket, CT  Foxwoods Resort

November 3   Orono, ME   Collins Center

Nov. 5 – Dec. 1  Boston, MA   Huntington Theatre

January 21-22  Columbus, OH  The Southern Theatre

January 23-25  Cleveland, OH  Hanna Theatre

January 26   Dayton, OH   Victoria Theatre

January 28   Des Moines, IA  Hoyt Sherman Place

January 29   Cedar Falls, IA  Gallagher Bludorn

January 30   Milwaukee, WI  Pabst Theater

January 31   Green Bay, WI  Weidner Center

See also  Kelly Ripa Celebrates 30 Years on ABC

February 1   Grand Rapids, MN  Reif Center

February 4-9   Kansas City, MO  Starlight Theatre

February 11   Dubuque, IA   Heritage Center

February 12   Wassau, WI   Grand Theater

February 13   Madison, WI   Barrymore Theater

February 14   Effingham, IL   Effingham Peformance Center

February 15-16  Cincinnati, OH  Procter & Gamble Hall

February 18-19  Lexington, KY  Opera House

February 20-22  Louisville, KY   Bomhard Theater

February 23   Asheville, NC   Diana Wortham

February 25   Atlanta, GA   Center Stage

February 27   Melbourne, FL  Kings Center

February 28-29  Clearwater, FL  Capital Center

March 1   Jacksonville, FL  Florida Theater

March 4-8   St Louis, MO   Grandel Theater

March 10   San Antonio, TX  Tobin Center

March 11   Austin, TX   Paramount Theater

March 12   Houston, TX   Stafford Center

March 13   Corpus Christi, TX  Selena Auditorium

March 14   Dallas, TX   Majestic Theater

March 15   Midland, TX   Wagner Noel PAC

March 17   Amarillo, TX   Globe News Center

March 18   Oklahoma City, OK  Hudiburg Chevrolet Center

March 19   Salina, KS   Stiefel Theater

March 20-21   Denver, CO   Newman Theater

March 24   Colorado Springs, CO  Pikes Peak

March 26   El Paso, TX   Chavez Theater

March 27-29   Mesa, AZ   Piper Theater

March 31   San Bernardino, CA  California Theater

April 1    Bakersfield, CA  Bakersfield Fox

April 2    Anaheim, CA   City National Grove

April 3-5   Thousand Oaks, CA  Scherr Forum

April 7    Santa Barbara, CA  Lobero Theatre

April 8-9   San Diego, CA  Civic Theater

April 10   Arroyo Grande, CA  Clark Center

April 11   Yountville, CA  Napa Valley PAC

April 14   Tacoma, WA   Pantages Theater

April 16   Portland, OR   Revolution Hall

April 17-19   Seattle, WA   Neptune Theater

May 19 – 23   Minneapolis, MN  Pantages

 

The Office! A Musical Parody is produced by Right Angle Entertainment.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Combate Americas Announces MMA Fight Series
  2. Jonas Brothers Partner With Amazon Studios
  3. Real Housewives of New York City’s Countess LuAnn de Lesseps Event Recap
  4. Amazon, Vanessa Hudgens Take on Coachella

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *