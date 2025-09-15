The Office! A Musical Parody to Go on Tour
New York, NY – July 22, 2019 – Producers of the sold out, unauthorized Off-Broadway sensation The Office! A Musical Parody (www.theofficemusicalparody.com/tour) today announced the North American tour cast as well as the full tour schedule. The tour will launch with a four-week engagement in Toronto at The Mirvish’s CAA Theatre starting July 30 through August 25. Then, the U.S. portion of the tour will kick off in Scranton, Pennsylvania – home to the fictional Dunder Mifflin – before zig-zagging to more than 60 cities including Atlanta, Boston and Denver.
The confirmed cast members include:
- Michael (US Tour) Emma Brock
- Michael (Toronto/Thousand Oaks only) Sarah Mackenzie Baron
- Dwight: Christian Fary
- Jim/Andy: Patrick Constant
- Pam/Erin: Madeline Glenn Thomas
- Angela/Others: Gabrielle Filloux
- Phyllis/Meredith/Others: Kelsey Sutton
- Kelly/Others: Devina Sabnis
- Toby/Creed: Tim Powers
- Female Swing: Yamuna Meleth
- Male Swing: Nathan David Smith
Sarah Mackenzie Baron, who originated the role of Michael in the unauthorized parody musical, will join the tour in Toronto and Thousand Oaks. During the Toronto run, Emma Brock will take Baron’s place as Michael in the Off-Broadway cast before Brock debuts as Michael on the U.S. tour. Original Off-Broadway cast member Madeline Glenn Thomas will join the tour cast as everyone’s favorite receptionist, Pam.
“Audiences are in for a special treat,” says Donald Garverick, director of the Off-Broadway and touring productions of The Office! A Musical Parody. “One of my favorite parts of directing has been casting the show and seeing how each new actor brings these iconic characters to life in the studio. We have, without question, an outstanding group of actors tackling these roles on the road.”
It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don’t miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show, now coming to a city near you. Mashable calls the show “the world’s most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans.”
The tour schedule, subject to change, includes:
July 30 – August 25 Toronto CAA Theater
September 26 – 27 Scranton, PA Scranton Cultural Center
September 28 – 29 Philadelphia, PA Kimmel Center
October 1 Binghamton, NY The Forum Theater
October 2 Elmira, NY Clemens Center
October 3 Syracuse, NY Crouse Hinds Theater
October 4 – 5 Schenectady, NY Proctors
October 6 Lancaster, PA American Music Theater
October 8 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center
October 9 Pittsfield, MA Colonial Theater
October 10 Portland, ME State Theater
October 11 Burlington, VT Flynn Theater
October 12 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts
October 13 Northampton, MA Academy of Music
October 16 Morristown, NJ MAYO Performing Arts Center
October 17 Frederick, MD Weinberg Center for the Arts
October 18 – 19 Pittsburgh, PA Byham Theater
October 20 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center
November 1 – 2 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort
November 3 Orono, ME Collins Center
Nov. 5 – Dec. 1 Boston, MA Huntington Theatre
January 21-22 Columbus, OH The Southern Theatre
January 23-25 Cleveland, OH Hanna Theatre
January 26 Dayton, OH Victoria Theatre
January 28 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place
January 29 Cedar Falls, IA Gallagher Bludorn
January 30 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater
January 31 Green Bay, WI Weidner Center
February 1 Grand Rapids, MN Reif Center
February 4-9 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
February 11 Dubuque, IA Heritage Center
February 12 Wassau, WI Grand Theater
February 13 Madison, WI Barrymore Theater
February 14 Effingham, IL Effingham Peformance Center
February 15-16 Cincinnati, OH Procter & Gamble Hall
February 18-19 Lexington, KY Opera House
February 20-22 Louisville, KY Bomhard Theater
February 23 Asheville, NC Diana Wortham
February 25 Atlanta, GA Center Stage
February 27 Melbourne, FL Kings Center
February 28-29 Clearwater, FL Capital Center
March 1 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater
March 4-8 St Louis, MO Grandel Theater
March 10 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center
March 11 Austin, TX Paramount Theater
March 12 Houston, TX Stafford Center
March 13 Corpus Christi, TX Selena Auditorium
March 14 Dallas, TX Majestic Theater
March 15 Midland, TX Wagner Noel PAC
March 17 Amarillo, TX Globe News Center
March 18 Oklahoma City, OK Hudiburg Chevrolet Center
March 19 Salina, KS Stiefel Theater
March 20-21 Denver, CO Newman Theater
March 24 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak
March 26 El Paso, TX Chavez Theater
March 27-29 Mesa, AZ Piper Theater
March 31 San Bernardino, CA California Theater
April 1 Bakersfield, CA Bakersfield Fox
April 2 Anaheim, CA City National Grove
April 3-5 Thousand Oaks, CA Scherr Forum
April 7 Santa Barbara, CA Lobero Theatre
April 8-9 San Diego, CA Civic Theater
April 10 Arroyo Grande, CA Clark Center
April 11 Yountville, CA Napa Valley PAC
April 14 Tacoma, WA Pantages Theater
April 16 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
April 17-19 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater
May 19 – 23 Minneapolis, MN Pantages
The Office! A Musical Parody is produced by Right Angle Entertainment.