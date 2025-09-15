Springsteen Deliver Me From Nowhere Sneak Peek

Today, 20th Century Studios unveiled an all-new trailer for Scott Cooper’s highly anticipated film, “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.” Following its stellar reception at the Telluride Film Festival, the film currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska” album. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.

“‘Nebraska’ is where Bruce chose truth over expectation—a choice that still reverberates through everything he’s written since. At that crossroads, he could have chased the bright lights and the roar of arenas, but instead he turned inward, armed only with silence, a four-track recorder, and the courage to confront himself. For him to trust me with telling that story—the most vulnerable chapter of his life—is the greatest honor I’ve ever had as a filmmaker,” says Cooper.

“This film takes a couple years out of my life and looks at them very closely, a time when I made ‘Nebraska’ and went through some personal difficulties,” says Springsteen. “I’m so appreciative of Jeremy Allen White and the entire cast for their wonderful and moving performances—and Scott Cooper, one of the most generous collaborators I’ve ever worked with.”

Starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, the film is directed by Scott Cooper from his adaptation of Warren Zanes’ book of the same name. “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” also features Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Odessa Young as Faye; Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Doug; Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen’s mother, Adele; and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.

The film is produced by Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson and Scott Stuber. Tracey Landon, Jon F. Vein and Zanes executive produce. The film includes an original score by composer Jeremiah Fraites, cinematography by Masanobu Takayanagi, production design by Stefania Cella, costume design by Kasia Walicka-Maimone, and is edited by Pamela Martin. “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere” will be in theaters October 24.